Global Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Markets, 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preclinical Contract Research Organizations - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Preclinical Contract Research Organizations estimated at US$ 4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 6.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Toxicology Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$ 4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Preclinical Contract Research Organizations market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Other Services Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR



In the global Other Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 524.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 807.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 792 Million by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 35 Featured):

Envigo Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

ICON Plc

Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc.

Medpace, Inc.

MPI research

PARAXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), LLC

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Wuxi AppTec



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Toxicology Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Other Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Biopharma Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Academic Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orx9g1

