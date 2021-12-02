Global Preclinical CRO Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preclinical CRO Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preclinical CRO market reached a value of US$ 4.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A preclinical contract research organization (CRO) is a support center that provides expertise in research and development (R&D). It ensures that a medication or therapeutic gadget is sheltered and successfully developed before being launched in the market. It offers services that assist in clearing a pharmaceutical item through animal testing and advancing it to the clinical phase. Moreover, it provides critical studies to researchers, restorative workforce, different industries and legislative contacts for assessing drug efficacy and safety in animal models and completing Investigational New Drug (IND) filing studies.



The emerging trend of outsourcing represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Apart from this, preclinical CROs offer end-to-end services, such as toxicology testing, which is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the market has witnessed a significant change in the process of drug approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The process now subjects the drug candidate to preclinical studies for establishing its safety and effectivity among humans before the approval. Besides this, the 21st Century Cures Act was passed by the United States Congress in 2016 to accelerate medical product development and fasten the approval process for the launch of medical devices and drugs. These initiatives are positively influencing the demand for preclinical CRO services. Other major factors, including the readily available skilled human resources, low cost of devices, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Charles River Laboratories Inc., Covance Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings), Eurofins Scientific, ICON Plc, MD Biosciences Inc. (MLM Medical Labs), Medpace, Parexel International Corporation, PPD Inc. and Wuxi AppTec.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global preclinical CRO market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global preclinical CRO market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global preclinical CRO market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Preclinical CRO Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service

6.1 Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Toxicology Testing

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use

7.1 Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Government and Academic Institutes

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Medical Device Companies

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Covance Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Eurofins Scientific

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 ICON Plc

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 MD Biosciences Inc. (MLM Medical Labs)

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Medpace

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Parexel International Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 PPD Inc.

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Wuxi AppTec

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9usttr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

