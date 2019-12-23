Global Predictive Maintenance Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Predictive Maintenance market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 25.



3%. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 29.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 24.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$441 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$703.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cloud will reach a market size of US$236.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH; C3 Iot; Dell Technologies; Fluke Corporation; General Electric Company; Hitachi Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; IBM Corporation; PTC, Inc.; Rapidminer, Inc.; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; SAP SE; SAS Institute, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Senseye Ltd; SKF Group; Software AG; Softweb Solutions, Inc.; T-Systems International GmbH; Warwick Analytics







PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE MCP14

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2





Plant Asset Maintenance, the Cornerstone for Achieving Excellence in Manufacturing Productivity

Why Migrate to Predictive Maintenance? What's In It for Companies?

With Manufacturing Competitiveness Increasing by the Day, PdM is the Right Step Forward Towards to Higher Value, Smart Manufacturing: Global Manufacturing Competitiveness Index (10-100 Index Score) by Country for the Year 2020





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ABB Limited (Switzerland)

Asystom (France)

Augury (USA)

C3 IoT (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

GE Digital (US)

Operational Excellence (OPEX) Group Ltd, (UK)

PTC, Inc. (US)

Rapidminer (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute, Inc. (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Sigma Industrial Precision (Spain)

SparkCognition (USA)

T-Systems International GmbH (Germany)

Thales Group (France)





The Rise of "Predictive Analytics" Brings the Concept of Predictive Maintenance to Fruition

Applications of Predictive Analytics Expand from Fraud Detection, Personalized Marketing to Asset Management: Global Investments in Predictive Analytics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022

Industry 4.0 Pushes Up the Effectiveness of Predictive Maintenance

Market to Witness Unconventional Growth as Effectiveness of Predictive Analytics in Predicting Failure & Maintenance Event Improves on the Back of IIoT: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020

Sensors Remain a Critical Component of Predictive Maintenance

Data Communication Systems, the Backbone for Successful Predictive Maintenance

AI to Revolutionize Predictive Maintenance

Growing Investments in AI by Manufacturing Companies Will Promote Innovative Uses of AI in Machine Condition Monitoring: Global AI Investments in Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

AI Embedded Sensors Vital for Real-Time Fault Detection & Outsmarting Failure

Enabled by AI, Predictive Maintenance Sensors are the Future of Maintenance

Harnessing the Power of Cloud Computing Remains Crucial for Effective Predictive Maintenance

Predictive Maintenance for Medical Devices Grows in Popularity as Hospitals Focus on Enhancing Asset Efficiency

Predictive Maintenance Lies at the Heart of Smart Fleet Management





Table 1: Predictive Maintenance Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Predictive Maintenance Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Cloud (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: On-Premise (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Solutions (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Solutions (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Services (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Government & Defense (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Government & Defense (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 14: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Manufacturing (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Manufacturing (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Healthcare (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Healthcare (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Transportation & Logistics (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Other Verticals (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Other Verticals (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



UNITED STATES

Table 23: Predictive Maintenance Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 24: United States Predictive Maintenance Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Predictive Maintenance Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: United States Predictive Maintenance Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: United States Predictive Maintenance Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Predictive Maintenance Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 29: Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 30: Canadian Predictive Maintenance Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Canadian Predictive Maintenance Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Predictive Maintenance Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 33: Canadian Predictive Maintenance Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Canadian Predictive Maintenance Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 35: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Predictive Maintenance Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 36: Japanese Predictive Maintenance Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Predictive Maintenance: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Japanese Predictive Maintenance Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Predictive Maintenance in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Predictive Maintenance Market Share Shift in Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 41: Predictive Maintenance Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 42: Predictive Maintenance Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Predictive Maintenance Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Chinese Predictive Maintenance Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: Chinese Demand for Predictive Maintenance in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Chinese Predictive Maintenance Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 47: European Predictive Maintenance Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Predictive Maintenance Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Predictive Maintenance Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Predictive Maintenance Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 51: European Predictive Maintenance Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 52: European Predictive Maintenance Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: European Predictive Maintenance Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 54: European Predictive Maintenance Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: French Predictive Maintenance Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Predictive Maintenance Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Predictive Maintenance Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 58: French Predictive Maintenance Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Predictive Maintenance Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 60: French Predictive Maintenance Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: German Predictive Maintenance Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 62: German Predictive Maintenance Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Predictive Maintenance Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: German Predictive Maintenance Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Predictive Maintenance Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: Predictive Maintenance Market Share Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Predictive Maintenance Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 68: Predictive Maintenance Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 69: Italian Predictive Maintenance Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Italian Predictive Maintenance Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 71: Italian Demand for Predictive Maintenance in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 72: Italian Predictive Maintenance Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Predictive Maintenance Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Predictive Maintenance Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Predictive Maintenance: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Predictive Maintenance Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Predictive Maintenance in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: Predictive Maintenance Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Predictive Maintenance Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 80: Predictive Maintenance Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 81: Rest of Europe Predictive Maintenance Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Predictive Maintenance Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Rest of Europe Predictive Maintenance Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 84: Rest of Europe Predictive Maintenance Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Predictive Maintenance Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Predictive Maintenance Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Predictive Maintenance Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Predictive Maintenance Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Predictive Maintenance Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Predictive Maintenance Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of World Predictive Maintenance Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Rest of World Predictive Maintenance Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 94: Predictive Maintenance Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 95: Rest of World Predictive Maintenance Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2

to 2025

Table 96: Rest of World Predictive Maintenance Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025



