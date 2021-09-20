Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Industry Outlook, 2025 - Thermo Fischer, Roche, and PerkinElmer Account for ~60% of the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis (2017-2019) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preeclampsia laboratory testing market was worth US$ 1.24 billion in 2020 and is poised to grow at a healthy rate for the forecast period from 2020-2025.

The preeclampsia laboratory testing market should benefit primarily from two factors - a high prevalence of preeclampsia in developing countries, coupled with several product launches to cater to this surging caseload.

As per the latest insights, the preeclampsia laboratory testing market will grow by double digits during the assessment period, making it critical for organizations to secure their long-term prospects.



Market Highlights

Blood tests are anticipated to remain the leading test category for the foreseeable future

In terms of revenue, North America leads the global preeclampsia laboratory testing market

leads the global preeclampsia laboratory testing market A few companies profiled in the preeclampsia laboratory testing market are Bayer AG, SERA Prognostics, Siemens Healthineers, and DRG Instruments GmbH

Several challenges such as delayed healthcare access, delivery, inadequate implementation, and poor policy guidelines stifle the growth of the preeclampsia laboratory testing market

Three Companies Dominate



Thermo Fischer Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and PerkinElmer have approx. 60% of the global preeclampsia laboratory testing market amongst themselves. Along with these companies, the exhaustive report has also analyzed SERA Prognostics, Bayer AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., DiabetOmics Inc., DRG Instruments GmbH, and Progenity Inc., amongst others.



Blood Tests the Preferred Test Type



Blood tests hold a sizeable lead in the test type category of the preeclampsia laboratory testing market and this is not projected to change anytime soon. Patients opt for blood tests over other options because of their higher accuracy rates. Furthermore, several novel biomarkers have been launched in the preeclampsia laboratory testing market recently.



Challenging Conditions for Major Stakeholders



A number of constraints inhibit the growth of the global preeclampsia laboratory testing market. The most common ones include slow decision making, delayed access to healthcare, deficient policy guidelines, and improper implementation at both micro and macro levels. This burden is particularly acute in developing countries, where medical interventions are usually ineffective due to a late diagnosis of preeclampsia. An absence of cost-effective preeclampsia screen options, along with an overall lack of awareness in emerging economies, will be the primary challenge that all stakeholders in the preeclampsia laboratory testing market will have to overcome.



North America Holds the Key to Profitability

North America plays a preeminent role in the global preeclampsia laboratory testing market as it is the largest revenue contributor. The North American region was worth US$ 465 million in 2020 alone, and is predicted to grow at a healthy CAGR of 9.6% until 2025. The reasons are twofold - the presence of numerous patient advocacy groups as well as government initiatives to develop a better diagnostics regimen. In 2019, the Food & Drug Association (FDA) approved an advanced prenatal therapeutics (APT) device designation to treat Targeted Apheresis Column for Preeclampsia (TAC-PE).



High Economic Burden Boosts Prospects



The Ethiopian National Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care states that 10% of maternal mortality is linked to preeclampsia. In India, the incidence of preeclampsia is estimated to be within the range of 8-10%. This problem is not restricted to developing countries alone as the Preeclampsia Foundation states that preeclampsia-related short-term costs are around US$ 2 billion in the U.S. alone.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025 (US$ Million)

1.2. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Incremental Opportunity, 2020 - 2025 (US$ Million)

1.3. Key Industry Trends



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Market Drivers

2.2.2. Market Restraints

2.3. Preeclampsia Epidemiology

2.4. Regulatory Guidelines



3. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, 2017-2025

3.1. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, By Test Type, 2017-2025

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.2. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, by Test Type, Value (US$ Million), 2017 - 2025

3.1.2.1. Blood Tests

3.1.2.2. Urine Tests

3.1.3. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Share and BPS Analysis, by Test Type, 2020 and 2025

3.1.4. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Test Type, 2020-2025

3.2. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, By Product, 2017-2025

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.2. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Million), 2017 - 2025

3.2.2.1. Consumables

3.2.2.2. Instruments

3.2.3. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Share and BPS Analysis, by Product, 2020 and 2025

3.2.4. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product, 2020-2025

3.3. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, By End-user, 2017-2025

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.2. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, by End-user, Value (US$ Million), 2017 - 2025

3.3.2.1. Hospitals & Clinics

3.3.2.2. Diagnostics Centers

3.3.2.3. Others

3.3.3. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Share and BPS Analysis, by End-user, 2020 and 2025

3.3.4. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user, 2020-2025

3.4. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, By Region, 2017-2025

3.4.1. Key Highlights

3.4.2. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Million), 2017 - 2025

3.4.2.1. North America

3.4.2.2. Europe

3.4.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.2.4. Latin America

3.4.2.5. Middle East & Africa

3.4.3. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Share and BPS Analysis, by Region, 2020 and 2025

3.4.4. Global Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region, 2020 - 2025

4. North America Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, 2017-2025

5. Europe Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, 2017-2025

6. Asia Pacific Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, 2017-2025

7. Latin America Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, 2017-2025

8. Middle East & Africa Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, 2017-2025

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Top 15 Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

9.2. Strategic Collaborations

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. PerkinElmer Inc.

9.3.1.1. Company Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial Performance

9.3.1.3. Test Type Portfolio

9.3.1.4. Recent Developments

9.3.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.3.3. ThermoFischer Scientific Inc.

9.3.4. SERA Prognostics

9.3.5. Bayer AG

9.3.6. Siemens Healthineers AG

9.3.7. Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd.

9.3.8. DiabetOmics Inc.

9.3.9. DRG Instruments GmbH

9.3.10. Progenity Inc.



10. Appendix

10.1. Research Methodology

10.2. Report Specific Research Approach

