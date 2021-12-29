Global Prefilled Devices for Self Administered High Viscosity Injectables Market 2021 with Profiles of Leading Participants

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prefilled Devices for Self Administered High Viscosity Injectables" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prefilled Devices for Self-Administering High Viscosity Injectables: Technologies, Markets, Strategies and Forecasts is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, products and participants providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.

The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, drug delivery developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, technologies, opportunities for handheld injection devices that are capable of injecting drugs with high viscosities.

Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.

Growth in self-administered high viscosity injectables is being driven by advances in biotechnology and host-vector engineering - advances that have led to a steady stream of biologics for a number of ailments and conditions.

These powerful drugs come with a high cost-per-dose and the risk of significant side effects - factors that place an elevated emphasis on administration efficiency, safety and reliability.

Many drugs in this class are characterized by physical properties and sensitivities that challenge the drug commercialization ecosystem.

For example, monoclonal antibodies, perhaps the most significant category in terms of therapeutic and commercial importance, typically possess viscosities that are well above the normal limits of subcutaneous injection devices and techniques.

Without a technical solution, these high viscosity drugs are formulated and supplied for infusion, a trend that threatens to put additional pressure on patient logistics and healthcare economics. Drug developers and device designers are increasingly working in collaboration to address the goal of subcutaneous administration of high viscosity injectables.

What You Will Learn

What are the handheld device classes and individual devices that can inject high viscosity drugs; what are the key market segments, market dynamics and market demographics?

What are the therapeutic demand drivers and commercial devices in key product segments?

What are the design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues?

How big is the market? How is it growing?

Who are the leading injectable drug and device participants in this sector, what are their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations?

What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships for high viscosity device commercialization and market access?

What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for high viscosity injection devices?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Injectable Drug Market Dynamics

The High Viscosity Drug Market

The Economics of Drug Delivery

The Market Opportunity

Dosing and Patient Adherence

Competitive Landscape

Risk Factors

3. High Viscosity Injection Device Design Factors

Drug Properties

Drug Storage Requirements

Baseline Device Capabilities

Primary Packaging

Human Engineering/Ergonomics

Formulation Technology

Injection Site Modification

4. High Viscosity Drugs - Addressable Markets

Legacy Drugs: IV-to-Subcutaneous Migration

Biologicals

Biological Drugs Approved for Infusion

Formulation-related High Viscosity

Sustained Release Injectables

5. Analysis of Hi Viscosity Handheld Devices

Specialty Glass Syringes

Specialty Autoinjectors

High Viscosity Devices

Liquified Gas Assisted Delivery

Specialty Platform Injectors

Needle-free Injectors

Cyclic Olefin Prefillable Syringes

6. Market Factors

Regulatory Issues

Device Branding

Ease of Use

7. Market Participant Profiles

