Global Premier Fertility Closes $11m Series C Investment from Triangle Capital Corporation

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Premier Fertility , an innovative fertility company that builds, acquires, and manages fertility clinics and adjacent businesses, announced today the closing of an $11 million Series C funding round led by Triangle Capital Corporation . The entrepreneur-led private investment firm also committed to an additional $50 million investment, to be deployed over the next 12 months. The funding round will support Global Premier Fertility's acquisitions efforts, build new clinics with current and prospective physician partners, and help invest in recruiting top fertility talent. Triangle Capital Corporation co-invested alongside existing Global Premier Fertility investors to aid the brands' endeavors to revolutionize the fertility industry and provide major capital horsepower for sustained growth.

The Series C fundraiser follows a year of incredible growth for Global Premier Fertility, including the acquisition of Reproductive Health & Wellness Center in Laguna Hills, Calif. Additionally, they've developed strategic partnerships with the nation's top fertility specialists to launch RISE Fertility in Newport Beach and Mission Viejo and Dreams Fertility in Palm Springs, with more locations opening soon. As an estimated 48.5 million couples experience infertility worldwide, it is evident that cost, lack of insurance coverage, and high-quality care continue to be barriers for patients to reach their family-building goals. With a mission to deliver a seamless patient experience through innovative, personalized fertility care, the raise will help Global Premier Fertility to fill the void by building products and services to ensure practices have the support needed to deliver the best possible patient experience in the industry.

"As we continue to navigate today's family-building challenges, we know there will always be a need for high-quality fertility care. Triangle's investment and support enables Global Premier Fertility to reach new heights in delivering robust, personalized treatment to patients in Southern California with a growth trajectory to reach new markets throughout the United States," said Kolin Ozonian, Founder and CEO of Global Premier Fertility. "As an international company, Triangle Capital Corporation understands the importance of treating infertility on a global scale, and we are humbled to have the support of our investors to help couples far and wide build the family of their dreams."

Triangle Capital Corporation, owner of Bourn Hall in London, produced the first baby from in vitro fertilization in the world. Their investment in Global Premier Fertility further shows the systemic commitment to a global fertility solution. With strategic partnerships that span oceans and continents, infertility is being addressed worldwide with limitless possibilities for innovative treatments and improved care.

"Global Premier Fertility is leading the charge in the fertility industry by leveraging a unique partnership model with the best fertility specialists in the country to provide unrivaled, highly-personalized care during a critical time of need," said Gill Broome, Co-Founder and President of Triangle Capital Corporation. "As the company continues to become a dominant player in solving today's most complex fertility issues, we are thrilled to have the team as part of our portfolio to support their continued growth. Our investment in Global Premier Fertility aligns with Triangle Capital Corporation's mission to partner with industry trailblazers."

Global Premier Fertility is one of the most powerful fertility concepts, proving that the brand is attracting the next generation of physicians looking to elevate fertility care. Global Premier Fertility has developed an innovative and collaborative partnership model that disrupts the traditional arrangement between investors and their network of providers by providing fundamental management services while creating growth opportunities for younger physicians.

Global Premier Fertility offers a unique partnership model through an innovative platform that owns, operates, and integrates fertility centers, providing physicians the resources needed to lead day-to-day operations while working alongside an experienced fertility leadership team to execute the vision of the practice. The Global Premier Fertility family of Partner Centers improves patient outcomes by providing a seamless patient experience through an innovative, comprehensive suite of services, delivering personalized fertility care from the nation's top specialists.

Triangle Capital Corporation invests capital in established companies in the lower middle market to fund growth, changes of control, and other corporate events. Triangle's investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity-related investments. Triangle's investment philosophy is to partner with business owners, management teams, and financial sponsors to provide flexible financing solutions.

