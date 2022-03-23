Global Premier Fertility Launches to Revolutionize the Fertility Industry Through Strategic Physician Partnerships

Fertility Platform Delivers Innovative Solutions Dedicated to the Patient Experience

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Premier Fertility, an innovative fertility company that builds, acquires and manages fertility clinics and adjacent businesses, is raising industry standards to deliver the best, patient-first experience through its proprietary physician partnership model that is poised to stand the test of time. By offering physicians the opportunity to execute on their vision and treat patients how they see fit alongside significant resource and capital support, the physicians and business specialists work together to deliver an unmatched fertility experience across uniquely branded platforms.

Global Premier Fertility has leveraged years of experience from REI physician thought leaders, fertility industry executives and healthcare innovators to build a foundation that will serve the next generation of partner physicians and patients. Partner physicians are true equity partners and have a real impact on key decisions at their practice for day-to-day operations to the development of broader strategic objectives focused on enhancing the patient experience. Global Premier Fertility offers all of the core business services you would expect from a world class fertility management company, but the real value is unlocked via the collaboration between physicians and business executives.

"When we launched Global Premier Fertility, it wasn't just about an investment into existing fertility clinics. We put every bit of focus on an elevated partnership model with the best physicians in the industry to deliver a seamless patient experience," said Kolin Ozonian, Founder and CEO of Global Premier Fertility. "We have built a platform that doesn't pass on significant cost to the practices, but rather provides value through innovative business solutions that drive growth aligned with our physicians' vision to provide a better quality of care. Currently with three locations, a fourth under construction and a strategic acquisition in the final closing stages, we have established strong roots in Southern California and are now excited to bring the platform across the United States and internationally."

By providing fundamental management services while creating growth opportunities for younger physicians, Global Premier Fertility has developed an innovative and collaborative partnership model that disrupts the old school arrangement between investors and their network of providers. Global Premier Fertility isn't afraid to work with young doctors who are ready to revolutionize fertility care. Physicians with an impressive assortment of reproductive expertise are joining Global Premier Fertility and bringing fresh, new ideas to today's fertility challenges.



