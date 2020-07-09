Global Premium Denim Jeans Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Premium Denim Jeans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global premium denim jeans market witnessed moderate growth during the period 2014-2019. Premium denim jeans can be defined as high-quality lower-body apparel that is worn by both men and women across all age groups. These jeans are usually manufactured using superior-quality dungaree and denim materials to provide enhanced comfort to the wearer.
While manufacturing premium denim, vendors pay additional emphasis on maintaining high levels of quality, innovation and craftsmanship. In comparison to the budget jeans, they are more durable in terms of materials and hues and also enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of an individual.
Significant growth in the fashion industry, along with rapid urbanization across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, changing consumer lifestyles and a significant rise in the female workforce participation rate in both developed and emerging economies have contributed to the increasing product demand. There is shifting consumer preference, especially among the younger population, for cropped, distressed, two-tone, skinny and patched jeans, owing to extensive brand promotions on various social media platforms.
In line with this, the proliferation of online retail portals that provide hassle-free shopping experience while offering a wide range of products is also contributing to the market growth. The emerging trend of utilizing recycled plastics and other materials to manufacture premium and super-premium denim jeans is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the development of customizable and visually appealing product variants and rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players operating in the market.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global premium denim jeans market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global premium denim jeans market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Skinny Jeans
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Straight Jeans
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Wide-leg Jeans
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Flared Jeans
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Age Group
7.1 Baby
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Teenager
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Adults
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Elderly
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Speciality Stores
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Online Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Women
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Men
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Children
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
14 SWOT Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Strengths
14.3 Weaknesses
14.4 Opportunities
14.5 Threats
15 Value Chain Analysis
16 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16.1 Overview
16.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
16.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
16.4 Degree of Competition
16.5 Threat of New Entrants
16.6 Threat of Substitutes
17 Price Analysis
18 Competitive Landscape
18.1 Market Structure
18.2 Key Players
18.3 Profiles of Key Players
18.3.1 AG Adriano Goldschmied
18.3.2 Differential Brands Group Inc.
18.3.3 Dl1961 Premium Denim Inc.
18.3.4 Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia
18.3.5 Gap Inc.
18.3.6 Guess Inc.
18.3.7 Kering
18.3.8 Levi Strauss & Co.
18.3.9 LVMH
18.3.10 Pvh Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfr7c2
