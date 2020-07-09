Global Premium Denim Jeans Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Premium Denim Jeans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global premium denim jeans market witnessed moderate growth during the period 2014-2019. Premium denim jeans can be defined as high-quality lower-body apparel that is worn by both men and women across all age groups. These jeans are usually manufactured using superior-quality dungaree and denim materials to provide enhanced comfort to the wearer.



While manufacturing premium denim, vendors pay additional emphasis on maintaining high levels of quality, innovation and craftsmanship. In comparison to the budget jeans, they are more durable in terms of materials and hues and also enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of an individual.



Significant growth in the fashion industry, along with rapid urbanization across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, changing consumer lifestyles and a significant rise in the female workforce participation rate in both developed and emerging economies have contributed to the increasing product demand. There is shifting consumer preference, especially among the younger population, for cropped, distressed, two-tone, skinny and patched jeans, owing to extensive brand promotions on various social media platforms.



In line with this, the proliferation of online retail portals that provide hassle-free shopping experience while offering a wide range of products is also contributing to the market growth. The emerging trend of utilizing recycled plastics and other materials to manufacture premium and super-premium denim jeans is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the development of customizable and visually appealing product variants and rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players operating in the market.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global premium denim jeans market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global premium denim jeans market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Skinny Jeans

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Straight Jeans

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Wide-leg Jeans

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Flared Jeans

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Age Group

7.1 Baby

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Teenager

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Adults

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Elderly

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Speciality Stores

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-User

10.1 Women

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Men

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Children

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast



14 SWOT Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Strengths

14.3 Weaknesses

14.4 Opportunities

14.5 Threats



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Porters Five Forces Analysis

16.1 Overview

16.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

16.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

16.4 Degree of Competition

16.5 Threat of New Entrants

16.6 Threat of Substitutes



17 Price Analysis



18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Market Structure

18.2 Key Players

18.3 Profiles of Key Players

18.3.1 AG Adriano Goldschmied

18.3.2 Differential Brands Group Inc.

18.3.3 Dl1961 Premium Denim Inc.

18.3.4 Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia

18.3.5 Gap Inc.

18.3.6 Guess Inc.

18.3.7 Kering

18.3.8 Levi Strauss & Co.

18.3.9 LVMH

18.3.10 Pvh Corp.



