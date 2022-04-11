Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence Subscription 2022: Yearly Access to Individual Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Country Reports with Weekly Briefings and Analyst Support

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence Subscription" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence Subscription provides access to the following reports and services:

Access to Country Databases / Databooks: 45 (in PDF and MS Excel Format)

Regional (4 regions) and Global Databases / Databooks: 5 (in PDF and MS Excel Format)

Regional (4 regions) and Global Insight Briefs: Quarterly round up covering key strategies, trends, drivers and risks

Weekly Insight Briefs: One insight brief every week

Consulting Hours: 200 Consulting / customized research hours

Analyst Support

Scope



Each country, regional and global reports in this subscription offering provide a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics.

With over 100 KPIs, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2017 - 2026



Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories



Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card



By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment



By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast



Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast





Countries Covered

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kenya

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Philippines

Poland

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam

