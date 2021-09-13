Global Prepaid Cards Market 2021-2027: Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards - Next Generation of Prepaid

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prepaid Cards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Prepaid Cards Market to Reach $4.1 Trillion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prepaid Cards estimated at US$2 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Open Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $541 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR



The Prepaid Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$541 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$870.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Prepaid Cards - Emerging into a Mainstream Market

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Geographic Region

Analysis by Segment

Key Growth Factors

Key Market Restraints

Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved - The Major Market Driver

Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 154 Featured)

AccountNow, Inc. ( USA )

) ACE Cash Express, Inc. ( USA )

) American Express Company ( USA )

) Blackhawk Network, Inc. ( USA )

) Caxton FX Limited (UK)

Edenred S.A. ( France )

) Green Dot Corporation ( USA )

) Kaiku Finance, LLC ( USA )

) MasterCard, Inc. ( USA )

) MetaBank, Inc. ( USA )

) Mint Technology Corporation ( Canada )

) The Bancorp Bank ( USA )

) The Western Union Company ( USA )

) Travelex Group Limited (UK)

Visa, Inc. ( USA )

) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. ( USA )

) WEX, Inc. ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prepaid Cards - A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments

Banks Go the Prepaid Way

Underbanked Consumers - Evolving as a Potential Market

Prepaid Eye the Upmarket

Gaining Popularity among Millennials

Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand

Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments

New and Innovative Prepaid Cards Garner Attention

au WALLET

Mint

TD Go

Access Link

Rogers Prepaid MasterCard

Lead Bank

UBA Visa

T-Mobile Visa

Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards - Next Generation of Prepaid

Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards

Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth

Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets

Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers

Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market

Cohesive and Innovative Strategies - Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail

Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications

Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay

Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs

Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security

Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services

Competitive Landscape

An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain

Program Managers

Distribution Networks

Reload Networks/Locations

Card Issuing Banks

Payment Networks

Processors

Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category

Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment

Challenges & Issues

Dearth of Consumer Awareness - A Major Challenge

High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth

Need for Regulatory Tabs

Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles Heel of Prepaid Cards Business

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7c5442

