Global Prepreg Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

Prepreg Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the carbon fiber segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Prepreg Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is one of the key markets for prepreg in North America. The increasing demand from aerospace will significantly influence prepreg market growth in this region.

Companies Covered:

Celanese Corp.

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corp.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Park Electrochemical Corp.

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Carbon fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Glass fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aramid fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

