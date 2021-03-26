Global Prepreg Market (2020 to 2025) - Reduction in Cost of Carbon Fibers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prepreg Market by Type of Reinforcement (Carbon Fiber Prepreg, Glass Fiber Prepreg), Resin Type (Thermoset Prepreg, Thermoplastic Prepreg), Form, Manufacturing Process (Hot-melt, Solvent Dip), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prepreg market is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Prepregs are demanded in various applications including aerospace & defense, wind energy, sporting goods, automotive, electronics (PCB), and others; due to its advantages properties such as high durability, temperature resistance, extremely lightweight, and highly stiff. However, global pandemic disease COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of aerospace & defense, wind energy other industries which is expected to decrease the demand for prepreg in 2020.

Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Type is the fastest-growing Fiber Reinforcement Type of prepregs, in terms of value

The carbon fiber prepregs find wide applications in various end-use industries. Some of the major applications includes aerospace & defense, wind energy, sporting goods, automotive, electronics (PCB), and others. The increasing demand from these applications is expected to drive the carbon fiber prepreg market during the forecasted period.

Thermoplastic Prepreg is the fastest-growing resin type of prepreg, in terms of value

The prepreg products are mainly used in industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive and sporting goods. In the aerospace & defense sector, due to their recyclability, good shelf life, lightweight, tough, and high stiffness, thermoplastic prepregs are used to make a variety of structural components. The increasing demand for prepregs from aerospace & defense, wind energy, and automotive applications is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Tow Prepreg is the fastest-growing Form of prepreg, in terms of value

The tow prepreg form of the prepreg is fastest growing form in prepreg market. Tow prepreg (also referred to as (towpreg) is a material made using continuous fibers that are impregnated with high-performance resins. These fibers can be glass, carbon, or aramid, among others. Towpregs are typically used in filament winding process to construct high-strength structures in aerospace & defense, automotive, and other industries.

Hot-Melt Process is the fastest-growing manufacturing process of prepreg, in terms of value

Hot-melt process is environment-friendly as it does not use any kind of organic solvents to manufacture prepregs. Due to stringent environmental regulations, hot-melt process is widely used in the European region. Continuous advancement in the aerospace & defense industry is also fueling the growth of this process in various countries of Europe. Leading prepreg manufacturers are inclined towards the use of environment-friendly manufacturing processes.

Wind Energy is the fastest-growing application of prepreg, in terms of value

In the wind energy application, prepregs are used to manufacture critical components of wind turbines. Growing environment concerns in APAC countries such as China and India are expected to boost the demand for wind energy during the forecast period. This is expected to drive the prepreg market in this application. The recovery in wind energy industry post Covid-19 era is expected to drive the prepreg market.

APAC is the fastest-growing prepreg market

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global prepreg market during the forecast period. The growth of the prepreg industry in this region is supported by the recovery in end-use industries, the advancement of industrial technology solutions, and increasing wind installation capacities.

Due to COVID-19, numerous industries and automotive companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for prepregs, which affected the prepregs demand in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use industries with restoration in the supply chain would drive the prepreg demand during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Prepreg Market

4.2 Prepreg Market, by Type of Fiber Reinforcement and Region

4.3 Prepreg Market Share, by Resin Type (2019)

4.4 Prepreg Market Share, by Manufacturing Process (2019)

4.5 Prepreg Market Share, by Form (2019)

4.6 Prepreg Market, by Application (2020 vs. 2025)

4.7 Prepreg Market Growth, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials from Automotive Industry

5.1.1.2 Increasing Use of Prepreg by Boeing and Airbus

5.1.1.3 Growing Demand for Prepreg from Wind Industry

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Issues Related to Recyclability

5.1.2.2 High Processing and Manufacturing Cost

5.1.2.3 Declining Economy due to COVID-19

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Reduction in Cost of Carbon Fibers

5.1.3.2 Development of Advanced Software Tools for Prepreg Product Development

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 High Research & Development Cost

5.1.4.2 Market Recovery from COVID-19

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3 Ecosystem: Prepreg Market

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Market Patent Analysis

5.7.1 Methodology

5.7.2 Document Type

5.7.3 Insight

5.7.4 Top Applicants of Patents

5.8 Key Market for Import/Export

5.8.1 US

5.8.2 Germany

5.8.3 France

5.8.4 UK

5.8.5 China

5.9 Tariff and Regulations

5.10 COVID-19 Impact on the Market

5.11 Case Study Analysis

6 Prepreg Market, by Fiber Reinforcement Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Carbon Fiber Prepreg

6.3 Glass Fiber Prepreg

6.4 Others

7 Prepreg Market, by Type of Resin

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thermoset Prepreg

7.2.1 Epoxy

7.2.2 Polyester

7.2.3 Others

7.2.3.1 Phenolic

7.2.3.2 BMI

7.2.3.3 Polyimide

7.2.3.4 Vinyl Ester

7.2.3.5 Polyurethanes

7.3 Thermoplastic Prepreg

7.3.1 PEEK

7.3.2 Others

7.3.2.1 PMAA

7.3.2.2 Polycarbonates (PC)

7.3.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)

7.3.2.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

7.3.2.5 Polyetherimide (PEI)

7.3.2.6 Polyamide (PA)

8 Prepreg Market, by Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tow Prepreg

8.3 Fabric Prepreg

9 Prepreg Market, by Manufacturing Process

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hot-Melt Process

9.3 Solvent Dip Process

10 Prepreg Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aerospace & Defense

10.3 Wind Energy

10.4 Automotive

10.5 Sporting Goods

10.6 Electronics (PCB)

10.7 Others

11 Prepreg Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3.1 New Product Launch/ Development

12.3.2 Acquisition/Merger

12.3.3 Agreement/Partnership/Joint Venture/Contract

12.3.4 Expansion

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Pervasive

12.5.3 Participants

12.5.4 Innovators

12.6 Start-Up/ Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Matrix

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Dynamic Companies

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Solvay Group (Cytec Industries, Inc.)

13.2 Hexcel Corporation

13.3 Toray Industries, Inc.

13.4 Teijin Limited

13.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

13.6 SGL Group

13.7 Axiom Materials

13.8 Gurit Holding AG

13.9 Park Aerospace Corp.

13.10 Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd.

13.11 Other Companies

13.11.1 E. I. DuPont Nemours & Co.

13.11.2 Renegade Materials Corporation

13.11.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

13.11.4 TCR Composites

13.11.5 Victrex

13.11.6 SHD Composite Materials Ltd.

13.11.7 Zoltek

13.11.8 Kineco Kaman

13.11.9 BASF SE

13.11.10 GMS Composites

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j877dl



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

