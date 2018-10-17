Global Prescriptive Analytics Market 2015-2018 & 2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prescriptive Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the Global market for Prescriptive Analytics in US$ Million. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for North America, and Rest of World.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Power of Business Analytics: A PrimerAnalytical Disruption Fuels the Emergence of the Era of Prescriptive AnalyticsPrescriptive Analytics: Market OverviewPrescriptive Analytics Sits on Top of the Analytics Value TreeLimitations in Conventional BI Put Focus on Prescriptive AnalyticsPlethora of Benefits Offered Instigate Robust OpportunitiesTypical Impact of Prescriptive Analytics: A SnapshotBright Prospects Ahead for Prescriptive AnalyticsMajor Factors driving GrowthFactors Hindering GrowthFavorable Macro-Economic Scenario Lends Traction to Prescriptive Analytics Demand

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inclination towards Automated Decisions Creates Robust Business Case for Prescriptive Analytics

Growing Complexity in Decision-Making Tilts Momentum in Favor of Prescriptive Analytics

Cloud Prescriptive Analytics to Play Pivotal Role in Future Growth of the Market

Superiority over On-Premise Platforms Generates Interest in Cloud Prescriptive Analytics

Faster Internet & Higher Bandwidth Spur the Commercial Feasibility of SaaS Prescriptive Analytics

On-Premise Platforms Remain in Contention

Machine Learning Drives Prescriptive Analytics

Tailored Approaches to Embedding Prescriptive Analytics in Organizations: A Key Trend Among Insight-Driven Enterprises

Decision-Based Approach Scores over Layer Based Deployment Strategies

Growing Prominence of Big Data Bodes Well for Prescriptive Analytics as the Future of Big Data Syntheses

Big Data Projects On the Roll

Why Prescriptive Analytics is the Future of Big Data Synthesis?

Proliferation of IoT to Benefit the Evolution of IoT-Enabled Prescriptive Analytics

Rise in Cyber Crime & the Need for Crime Prediction & Prevention to Spur Opportunities for Prescriptive Analytics

Off-the-Shelf Solutions - the Next Major Milestone

Working on Hybrid Data: The Cornerstone of Prescriptive Analytics Success

Operations Research: A Significant Contributor to Prescriptive Analytics' Capabilities

Business Process Definition: The Critical Step in Modeling Prescriptive Analytics Process

Assembling Existing Tools and Services - The Other Ways Round to Address Resource Needs

Scientific Tools: Critical to Effectiveness of Prescriptive Analytics

Monte Carlo Simulation in Prescriptive Analytics Help Decision Making in Uncertainty

Large Enterprises Remain Major Beneficiaries of Prescriptive Analytics

4. A PEEK INTO HOW PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS PROMISES TO CHANGE THE WAY BUSINESSES ARE OPERATED

Transportation - An Early Adopter of Prescriptive Analytics

Large Data Sets Make Travel and Transportation Industry Prime for Prescriptive Analytics ImplementationOptimization-Led Prescriptive Analytics Push Innovation Ahead in Supply ChainPrescriptive Analytics Takes S&OP to a Whole New LevelHealthcare Sector Transformation Augurs Well for Adoption of Prescriptive AnalyticsOpportunity IndicatorsProcess Optimization - An Added Advantage of Prescriptive Analytics in HealthcareUse Cases of Prescriptive Analytics in Healthcare SectorBringing Disparate Processes under One UmbrellaData Prep - A Major Stumble Block for Adoption in HealthcareRetailers Gain Big Way with Prescriptive AnalyticsSelect Leading Retail Enterprises by Country: A SnapshotOil & Gas - A Major Application AreaPrescriptive Analytics Optimizes Development of Unconventional ResourcesNeed for Optimal Fracking in Oil & Gas Sector Draws Attention towards Prescriptive AnalyticsEquipment Maintenance and Pricing - the Other Application Areas with Significant BenefitsPrescriptive Analytics to Emerge as a Game Changer Analytical Tool in HR FunctionsCore Areas & Functions within the HRM/HCM Landscape: A Snapshot

5. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

A Peek into Various Business Analytics Solutions

BI Tools

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Defining Prescriptive Analytics

The Working of Prescriptive Analytics

Approaches to Prescriptive Analytics

Stochastic Optimization

List of Major Scientific Disciplines used in Prescriptive Analytics

Deployment Methods

On-Premise

Cloud-based SaaS

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Focus on Select Players

6.2 Product/Service LaunchesHitachi Rolls Out Knowledge Base*2 Analytic Solution for Prescriptive MaintenanceWorld Careers Network Announces Enhanced Prescriptive Analytics CapabilitiesCompellon Rolls Out Compellon20 - 20 for Credit UnionsThinkSCM Launches AI-based Prescriptive Analytics ToolDemandJump Introduces Traffic CloudHAVI Introduces Prescriptive Marketing Platform for Restaurant Industry

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Compellon Inks Strategic Partnership with Clarabridge

River Logic Signs Partnership Deal with TBM Consulting Group

Datawatch Snaps Up Angoss Software

Mazars Acquires Zettafox

DataRobot Takes Over Nutonian

River Logic Teams Up with Barkawi Management Consultants

AIMMS Renews Partnership with UniSoma

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

8. COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cpjmz5/global?w=5

