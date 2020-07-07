Global Pressure Control Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Pressure Control Equipment Market to Reach US$7.6 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pressure Control Equipment estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wellhead Flanges, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Control Heads segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.8% share of the global Pressure Control Equipment market.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896664/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Pressure Control Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Valves Segment Corners a 12.9% Share in 2020

In the global Valves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$567.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$744.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 872-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alvan Blanch Development Company Ltd.

Cimbria A/S

Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC

PETKUS Technologie GmbH

Westrup A/S









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896664/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Seed Processing Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Pressure Control Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Pressure Control Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Wellhead Flanges (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Wellhead Flanges (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Wellhead Flanges (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Control Heads (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Control Heads (Component) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Control Heads (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Valves (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Valves (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Valves (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Quick Unions (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Quick Unions (Component) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Quick Unions (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Components (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Components (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: High Pressure (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: High Pressure (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: High Pressure (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Low Pressure (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Low Pressure (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Low Pressure (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Onshore (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Onshore (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Onshore (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Offshore (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Offshore (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Offshore (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Seed Processing Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Pressure Control Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Pressure Control Equipment Market in the United

States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 33: United States Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Pressure Control Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Pressure Control Equipment Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Pressure Control Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 39: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 46: Canadian Pressure Control Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 47: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Pressure Control Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Pressure Control Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pressure

Control Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Pressure Control Equipment Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Pressure Control Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Pressure Control Equipment Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 61: Chinese Pressure Control Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Pressure Control Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Demand for Pressure Control Equipment in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Pressure Control Equipment Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Seed Processing Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Pressure Control Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 71: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Pressure Control Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: Pressure Control Equipment Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: French Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Pressure Control Equipment Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: French Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Pressure Control Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: French Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Pressure Control Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italian Pressure Control Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Pressure Control Equipment Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 100: Italian Pressure Control Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Pressure Control Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Italian Demand for Pressure Control Equipment in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Pressure Control Equipment Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Pressure Control

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Pressure Control Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Pressure Control Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Pressure Control

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Pressure Control Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Pressure Control Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Pressure Control Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 113: United Kingdom Pressure Control Equipment Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Spanish Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 121: Spanish Pressure Control Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 122: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 123: Spanish Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Russia by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Pressure Control Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Pressure Control Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 134: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Pressure Control Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Pressure Control Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 137: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Pressure Control Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Pressure Control Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 140: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Pressure Control Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 143: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Pressure Control Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Pressure Control Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Pressure Control Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Pressure Control Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 163: Indian Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Pressure Control Equipment Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Indian Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Pressure Control Equipment Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 169: Indian Pressure Control Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Pressure Control Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: Indian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Pressure Control Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Pressure Control Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 174: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Pressure Control Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Pressure Control Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 177: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Pressure Control Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Pressure Control Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pressure Control

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pressure Control

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Pressure Control Equipment in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Pressure Control Equipment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 191: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Pressure Control Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Pressure Control Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Pressure Control Equipment Marketby

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 196: Latin American Pressure Control Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Pressure Control Equipment Marketby

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Demand for Pressure Control Equipment

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Pressure Control Equipment Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Pressure Control Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Pressure Control Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 203: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Pressure Control Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 206: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Pressure Control Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 209: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 211: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Brazil by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Pressure Control Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 220: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Pressure Control Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Pressure Control Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 228: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Distribution



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896664/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

