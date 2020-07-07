Global Pressure Control Equipment Industry
Jul 07, 2020, 13:58 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Pressure Control Equipment Market to Reach US$7.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pressure Control Equipment estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wellhead Flanges, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Control Heads segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.8% share of the global Pressure Control Equipment market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896664/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Pressure Control Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Valves Segment Corners a 12.9% Share in 2020
In the global Valves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$567.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$744.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 872-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Alvan Blanch Development Company Ltd.
- Cimbria A/S
- Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC
- PETKUS Technologie GmbH
- Westrup A/S
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896664/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Seed Processing Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pressure Control Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Pressure Control Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Wellhead Flanges (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Wellhead Flanges (Component) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Wellhead Flanges (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Control Heads (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Control Heads (Component) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Control Heads (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Valves (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Valves (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Valves (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Quick Unions (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Quick Unions (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Quick Unions (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Components (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Components (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: High Pressure (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: High Pressure (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: High Pressure (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Low Pressure (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Low Pressure (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Low Pressure (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Onshore (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Onshore (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Onshore (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Offshore (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Offshore (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Offshore (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Seed Processing Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Pressure Control Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Pressure Control Equipment Market in the United
States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 33: United States Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Pressure Control Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Pressure Control Equipment Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Pressure Control Equipment Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 39: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 46: Canadian Pressure Control Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 47: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Pressure Control Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Market for Pressure Control Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pressure
Control Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Pressure Control Equipment Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Pressure Control Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Pressure Control Equipment Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 61: Chinese Pressure Control Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Pressure Control Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Pressure Control Equipment in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Pressure Control Equipment Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Seed Processing Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Pressure Control Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 71: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Pressure Control Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: Pressure Control Equipment Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: French Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Pressure Control Equipment Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: French Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Pressure Control Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: French Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Pressure Control Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Pressure Control Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Pressure Control Equipment Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 100: Italian Pressure Control Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Pressure Control Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Demand for Pressure Control Equipment in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Pressure Control Equipment Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Pressure Control
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Pressure Control Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Pressure Control Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Pressure Control
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Pressure Control Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Pressure Control Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Pressure Control Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 113: United Kingdom Pressure Control Equipment Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 118: Spanish Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 121: Spanish Pressure Control Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 122: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 123: Spanish Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Russia by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Russian Pressure Control Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 132: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Pressure Control Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 134: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Pressure Control Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Pressure Control Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Pressure Control Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Pressure Control Equipment
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 140: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Pressure Control Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 143: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Pressure Control Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Pressure Control Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Pressure Control Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Pressure Control Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Pressure Control Equipment Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 166: Indian Pressure Control Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Pressure Control Equipment Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 169: Indian Pressure Control Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: Pressure Control Equipment Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: Indian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Pressure Control Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Pressure Control Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 174: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Pressure Control Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Pressure Control Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 177: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Pressure Control Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Pressure Control Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pressure Control
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pressure Control
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Pressure Control Equipment in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Control Equipment
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Pressure Control Equipment Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 191: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Pressure Control Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Pressure Control Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 194: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Pressure Control Equipment Marketby
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 196: Latin American Pressure Control Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Pressure Control Equipment Marketby
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Pressure Control Equipment
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Pressure Control Equipment Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Pressure Control Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Pressure Control Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 203: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Pressure Control Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 206: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Pressure Control Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 209: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 211: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Brazil by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Pressure Control Equipment Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 220: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Pressure Control Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Pressure Control Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Pressure Control Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Pressure Control Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 228: Pressure Control Equipment Market Share Distribution
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896664/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker