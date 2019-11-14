Global Pressure Labels Market 2019-2024 - Food & Beverage End-User Segment is Expected to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Labels Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pressure Labels Market (also known Pressure Sensitive Labels Market), is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.26%

Pressure-sensitive labels will continue to be the most used label technology in the world. They have widespread applications in the food industry. Their applications are not limited to food and beverage but are also being used in the pharmaceutical industry, consumer durables, personal care, and other industries like construction even.

Variable Information Printing labels are expected to grow, reflecting increased activity in e-commerce and transportation and logistics. This is expected to act as a major force in the growth of pressure-sensitive labels, that command the majority share of VIP labeling.

The face stock of the PS Labels is made of recycled material. This is in line with the growing consciousness with regard to sustainability in the minds of the consumer. Further, technological advancements have allowed many companies to come up with special adhesives that do not interfere with the process of recycling. Sustainable innovations like this are expected to help Pressure Sensitive labels to consolidate their position as market leaders.

However, in primary product labeling where labels are used to market, promote, and provide information on a product pressure labels are facing competition from all other label formats, but mainly from the sleeve labeling technologies and hot melt glue applied wrap-around label systems.

Pressure labels are flexible strips of plastic, paper, film, or other material coated with an adhesive. They stick to different types of surfaces at room temperature with the application of light pressure without the use of heat, water, or a solvent.



Food & Beverage End-User Segment is Expected to Drive Growth of Pressure Labels

In terms of application, the food and beverage end-user segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period in terms of volume, due to the growing demand for packaged and branded products, and growing consumer awareness about authenticity and other details of the product.

The growth in Anti-Counterfeit Labels is expected to be one of the major drivers for the Pressure Labels. This is particularly significant for the food industry as it prevents imitation and confirms the authenticity of the food. Anti-counterfeit measurements also help companies minimize losses due to counterfeiting in-term of revenue and loyalty. Pressure Labels are mostly used in food and pharmaceutical product labeling to reduce counterfeiting by using barcodes for tracking or RFID technology.

Further, pressure-sensitive substrates are expected to continue to drive beverage labeling. High-end products like bottled water are switching to pressure-sensitive labels instead of paper cut-and-stack labels.

However, wet-glue labels are expected to retain a dominant position for alcoholic drinks. In contrast to the food and dairy, soft drinks, pressure-sensitive labels are expected to be the first choice as labels.

The Asia-Pacific is projected to be the Fastest Growing Market

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing among all regional markets, even as the massive Chinese market's growth slows considerably due to a number of factors.

The growth of the pressure labels market in this region is expected to be driven by the growth of the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, consumer durables, and home & personal care industry. The growing population and rising urbanization are some of the major drivers for the broader labels market in the region.

Labels and release liner consumption demand is mainly due to migration from unpackaged to packaged products as a result of rising real incomes in this region.

The Competitive Landscape for the Pressure Labels Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a number of small and medium-sized players. This makes the market extremely competitive too.



Some of the recent developments in the market are:

September 2019 - Lecta expanded its Adestor self-adhesive product portfolio by launching a new range of rubber-based Adestor Hot-Melt adhesives. Adestor HM100 and Adestor HM300 have been launched for the food sector, specifically for labeling under chilled or even frozen conditions, and Adestor HM200L developed for labeling in logistics and retail applications.

- Lecta expanded its Adestor self-adhesive product portfolio by launching a new range of rubber-based Adestor Hot-Melt adhesives. Adestor HM100 and Adestor HM300 have been launched for the food sector, specifically for labeling under chilled or even frozen conditions, and Adestor HM200L developed for labeling in logistics and retail applications. November 2018 - Resource Label Group announced the acquisition of Best Label, one of the largest label manufacturers on the US West Coast and provides products for a variety of segments including the food, beverage, health and beauty, pharmaceutical, automotive, agricultural and chemical industries. Best Label has an operational inventory of letterpress, flexographic, and digital printing equipment and enhanced finishing assets that offer a full breadth of pressure-sensitive, extended content, and promotional label options.

Lower Cost as Compared to Alternatives Available

Growth of Variable Information Printing Labels

Variety of Facestock and Adhesives

Relatively-low labeling speeds

Rise and Fluctuation of Raw Material Prices

Gravure

Screen

Flexo

Digital

Offset

CCL Industries Inc.

UPM Raflatac Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M Co.

Co. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Mondi Group AB

HB Fuller Co

Torraspapel, S.A. (Lecta Group ) (Lecta Group )

Fuji Seal International Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

