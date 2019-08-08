Global Pressure Pumping Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure Pumping market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Hydraulic Fracturing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$56.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hydraulic Fracturing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$656.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Hydraulic Fracturing will reach a market size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Baker Hughes, a GE company (USA); Calfrac Well Services, Ltd. (Canada); Consolidated Oil Well Services, LLC. (USA); FTS International (USA); Halliburton (USA); Liberty Oilfield Services LLC. (USA); Magnum Cementing Services, Ltd. (Canada); Nine Energy Service, Inc. (USA); Rpc, Inc. (USA); San Antonio International (Brazil); Sanjel Energy Services (Canada); Schlumberger Ltd. (USA); STEP Energy Services Ltd. (Canada); Trican Well Services Ltd. (Canada); Weatherford International Ltd. (Switzerland)



PRESSURE PUMPING MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Pressure Pumping Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Hydraulic Fracturing (Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Cementing (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &

2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Pressure Pumping Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Pressure Pumping Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Pressure Pumping Market Share Shift Across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hydraulic Fracturing (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hydraulic Fracturing (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hydraulic Fracturing (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cementing (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Cementing (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Cementing (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Horizontal (Well Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Horizontal (Well Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Horizontal (Well Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Vertical (Well Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Vertical (Well Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Vertical (Well Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Directional (Well Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Directional (Well Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Directional (Well Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Pressure Pumping Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Hydraulic Fracturing (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Cementing (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Pressure Pumping Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Well Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Pressure Pumping Market in the United States by Well

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown

by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Pressure Pumping Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Pressure Pumping Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Well Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Pressure Pumping Historic Market Review by

Well Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Pressure Pumping Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Well Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Pressure Pumping: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 35: Pressure Pumping Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Pressure Pumping Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Pressure Pumping: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Well Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 38: Pressure Pumping Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Well Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Pressure Pumping Market Share Analysis by

Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Pressure Pumping Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Pressure Pumping Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Pressure Pumping Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Pressure Pumping Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Well Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Pressure Pumping Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Pressure Pumping Market by Well Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Pressure Pumping Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Hydraulic Fracturing (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Cementing (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Pressure Pumping Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Pressure Pumping Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Pressure Pumping Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Pressure Pumping Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Well Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Pressure Pumping Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Well Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown by

Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Pressure Pumping Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Pressure Pumping Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Pressure Pumping Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Pressure Pumping Market in France by Well Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Pressure Pumping Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Pressure Pumping Market Share Analysis by Well

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Pressure Pumping Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Pressure Pumping Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Pressure Pumping Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Well Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Pressure Pumping Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown by

Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Pressure Pumping Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Pressure Pumping Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Pressure Pumping Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Pressure Pumping Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Well Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Pressure Pumping Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Pressure Pumping Market by Well Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Pressure Pumping: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 74: Pressure Pumping Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Pressure Pumping Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Pressure Pumping: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Well Type for

the period 2018-2025

Table 77: Pressure Pumping Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Well Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Pressure Pumping Market Share Analysis

by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Pressure Pumping Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Pressure Pumping Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Spanish Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Well Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Pressure Pumping Historic Market Review by

Well Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Pressure Pumping Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Well Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Pressure Pumping Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Well Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Pressure Pumping Market in Russia by Well Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown by

Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: Pressure Pumping Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Pressure Pumping Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Well Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Pressure Pumping Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Well Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Pressure Pumping Market Share

Breakdown by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Pressure Pumping Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Pressure Pumping Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Pressure Pumping Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Pressure Pumping Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Pressure Pumping Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Pressure Pumping Market in Asia-Pacific by Well

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Pressure Pumping Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Pressure Pumping Market Share Analysis

by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Pressure Pumping Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Pressure Pumping Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Pressure Pumping Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Well Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Pressure Pumping Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown

by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Pressure Pumping Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Pressure Pumping Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Indian Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Well Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Pressure Pumping Historic Market Review by

Well Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Pressure Pumping Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Well Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Pressure Pumping Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Pressure Pumping Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Pressure Pumping Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Pressure Pumping Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Well Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Pressure Pumping Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Pressure Pumping Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pressure Pumping:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 125: Pressure Pumping Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Pumping Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pressure Pumping:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Well

Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 128: Pressure Pumping Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Well Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Pumping Market Share

Analysis by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Pressure Pumping Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 131: Pressure Pumping Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Pressure Pumping Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Pressure Pumping Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Pressure Pumping Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Pressure Pumping Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Pressure Pumping Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Well Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Pressure Pumping Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Pressure Pumping Market by Well Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Pressure Pumping Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Well Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Pressure Pumping Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Well Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown

by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Pressure Pumping Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Pressure Pumping Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Pressure Pumping Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Pressure Pumping Market in Brazil by Well Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Pressure Pumping Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Pressure Pumping Market Share Analysis by

Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Pressure Pumping Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Pressure Pumping Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Pressure Pumping Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Well Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Pressure Pumping Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown by

Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Pressure Pumping Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Pressure Pumping Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Pressure Pumping Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Pressure Pumping Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Well Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 161: Pressure Pumping Market in Rest of Latin America by

Well Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Pressure Pumping Market Share

Breakdown by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Pressure Pumping Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 164: Pressure Pumping Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Pressure Pumping Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Pressure Pumping Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Pressure Pumping Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Pressure Pumping Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 169: The Middle East Pressure Pumping Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Well Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Pressure Pumping Historic Market by

Well Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Pressure Pumping Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Well Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Pressure Pumping: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 173: Pressure Pumping Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Pressure Pumping Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Market for Pressure Pumping: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Well Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 176: Pressure Pumping Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Well Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Pressure Pumping Market Share Analysis by

Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 179: Pressure Pumping Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Well Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Pressure Pumping Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Well Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown by

Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Pressure Pumping Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Pressure Pumping Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Pressure Pumping Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Pressure Pumping Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Well Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Pressure Pumping Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Pressure Pumping Market by Well Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Pressure Pumping Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Pressure Pumping Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Pressure Pumping Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Pressure Pumping Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Well

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Pressure Pumping Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Pressure Pumping Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Pressure Pumping Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Pressure Pumping Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Pressure Pumping Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Pressure Pumping Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Well

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Pressure Pumping Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Well Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Pressure Pumping Market Share

Breakdown by Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Pressure Pumping Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Pressure Pumping Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Well Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Pressure Pumping Market in Africa by Well Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Pressure Pumping Market Share Breakdown by

Well Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BAKER HUGHES

CALFRAC WELL SERVICES

CONSOLIDATED OIL WELL SERVICES, LLC.

FTS INTERNATIONAL

HALLIBURTON

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES

MAGNUM CEMENTING SERVICES, LTD.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC.

RPC

STEP ENERGY SERVICES

SAN ANTONIO INTERNATIONAL

SANJEL ENERGY SERVICES

SCHLUMBERGER

TRICAN WELL SERVICES

WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL



V. CURATED RESEARCH

