Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market business Report 2016-2024

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pressure Sensitive Tapes in US$ Million.

Also, the report analyzes the global and regional markets in volume terms (Million Square Meters) by the following Product Types and Backing Materials:

Product Types

Box Sealing Tapes

Masking Tapes

Double Sided Tapes

Specialty Tapes

Backing Materials

Paper

Polypropylene

Others.

