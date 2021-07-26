Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Report: Historical Data (2010, 2015 and 2020) and Forecasts for 2025 and 2030

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA, or self-adhesive) tape market. Historical data are provided for 2010, 2015, and 2020, with forecasts for 2025 and 2030.

Markets evaluated in the study include:

packaging and shipping

manufacturing, such as:

appliance production

electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing

medical device assembly

motor vehicles and other transportation equipment

packaging and printing production

personal care product manufacturing

building and construction

consumer and office

healthcare and medical

other markets (e.g., automotive aftermarket, event setup, law enforcement, libraries, museums, picture framing, schools, signs and graphics, warehouses, movie sets and theater/concert venues)

Included in the scope of the study are single- and double-coated tapes, covering such products as:

carton sealing tape

masking tape (e.g., general purpose, high-temperature)

double-sided tape

adhesive transfer tape

duct tape

electrical tape

Pressure sensitive tapes typically include three components - backing, pressure sensitive adhesive, and one or more release coatings. Among backing materials used are:

polypropylene

polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

other plastic (e.g., cellulose acetate, fluoropolymer, nylon, polyester, polyethylene, polyimide)

paper

other materials such as cloth, rubber, glass fabric, foam, foil, and nonwovens

For markets, a given tape is included in the application in which it is used. For example, manufacturing tapes include PSA tapes that are used in joining, sealing, protecting, and mounting various components. When this product is packaged for sale (such as an appliance being placed in a box), this is considered to be the packaging and shipping market.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Study Scope

Historical Trends

Tape Products

Regional Trends

Demand by Region

Production by Region

International Trade

Pricing Trends

Competitive Products

Technology & Innovation

Impact of E-Commerce

Sustainability Initiatives

Recycling & Recycled Content

Volatile Organic Compound Emissions

4. Carton Sealing Tape

5. Masking Tape

6. Double-Sided Tape

7. Adhesive Transfer Tape

8. Duct Tape

9. Electrical Tape

10. Other Tape Products

11. Markets

Demand by Market

Packaging & Shipping

Manufacturing

Market Scope

Regional Trends

Demand by Market Sector

Appliances

Transportation Equipment

Electronics

Other Manufacturing Markets

Building & Construction

Consumer & Office

Healthcare & Medical

Other Markets

12. Material Trends

Materials Overview

Backing Materials

Pressure Sensitive Demand by Backing Material

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Other Plastics

Paper

Cloth, Foil, Foam, Nonwovens, Rubber, & Glass

Adhesives

13. North America

14. Central & South America

15. Western Europe

16. Eastern Europe

17. Asia/Pacific

18. Africa/Mideast

19. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

Manufacturing

Process & Participants

Barriers to Entry

Marketing & Distribution

List of Industry Participants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aup0d3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

