Global Pressure Sensor Market: Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities (2013-2024)

This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the pressure sensor market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global pressure sensor technology by application, technology, and region.



The technologies in pressure sensor market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional analog signal to digital signal processing. The rising wave of new technologies, such as optical sensors are creating significant potential in various automotive and medical applications, and driving the demand for pressure sensor technologies.



In the pressure sensor market, various technologies, such as piezoresistive, capacitive, electromagnetic, resonant, and optical sensors are used for control and monitoring in different applications. Increasing demand for microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology, stringent government regulations for safety in the automotive industry, and growth in consumer electronics are creating new opportunities for various pressure sensor technologies.



Some of the companies profiled in this report include Honeywell, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, General Electric, Siemens, STMicroelectronics, ABB, Emerson Electric, Analog Devices, Denso Corporation, and Robert Bosch.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the pressure sensor market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in pressure sensor market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in pressure sensor market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in pressure sensor technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this pressure sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this pressure sensor technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1.Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Pressure Sensor Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Pressure Sensor Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Piezoresistive

4.2.2. Capacitive

4.2.3. Electromagnetic

4.2.4. Resonant

4.2.5. Optical

4.2.6. Others

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Utilities

4.3.2. Automotive

4.3.3. Medical

4.3.4. Industrial

4.3.5. Others



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Pressure Sensor Market by Region

5.2. North American Pressure Sensor Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Pressure Sensor Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Pressure Sensor Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Pressure Sensor Technology Market

5.3. European Pressure Sensor Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Pressure Sensor Technology Market

5.3.2. German Pressure Sensor Technology Market

5.3.3. French Pressure Sensor Technology Market

5.4. APAC Pressure Sensor Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Pressure Sensor Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Pressure Sensor Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Pressure Sensor Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Pressure Sensor Technology Market

5.5. RoW Pressure Sensor Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Pressure Sensor Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Pressure Sensor Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Pressure Sensor Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Pressure Sensor Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Pressure Sensor Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Pressure Sensor Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Pressure Sensor Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Honeywell

9.2. NXP Semiconductors

9.3. Infineon Technologies

9.4. General Electric

9.5. Siemens

9.6. STMicroelectronics

9.7. ABB

9.8. Emerson Electric

9.9. Analog Devices

9.10. Denso Corporation

9.11. Robert Bosch



