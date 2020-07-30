Global Pressure Switches Industry
Global Pressure Switches Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027
Jul 30, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pressure Switches estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027. Electromechanical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid-State segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $478.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Pressure Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$478.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$443.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 475-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Group
- Barksdale Capital Corporation
- Baumer Group
- BD Sensors GmbH
- Danfoss A/S
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fox Srl
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SA
- SMC Corporation
