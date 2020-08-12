Global Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



INTRODUCTION

Vaccines are versatile preventive formulations that have, so far, enabled the global eradication of smallpox (1980) and polio (2015), which are both debilitating viral diseases. According to the WHO, currently, global vaccination coverage is nearly 85%. This is believed to be responsible for preventing close to three million deaths, which would have otherwise been caused by infectious diseases, such as chickenpox, diphtheria, measles, pneumonia, tetanus, and tuberculosis. In fact, recent immunization records indicate that more than 115 million children are immunized against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis annually. However, vaccine development, especially against newly identified pathogens, is a challenging and time consuming process. For instance, authorities claim that although there are many initiatives investigating vaccines against the recently identified SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain, a viable vaccine is still a year away. Other barriers to vaccine development include lack of pathogen specific information, inadequate immunity (conferred by certain types of vaccines), existence of multiple pathogenic strains, and reversion potential (a phenomenon where a weakened pathogen intended for use as a vaccine, reverts to its infectious phenotype).







Despite the success achieved, so far, through vaccination, it is estimated that over 1.5 million children, under the age of five, die of vaccine-preventable diseases, every year. This is largely attributed to storage (loss of efficacy upon prolonged storage) and logistics-related (cold chain requirement) complexities, which impact adequate distribution and transportation of such medications to remote areas. Given the rate at which the global population is growing, the demand for vaccines is anticipated to increase significantly. In this regard, significant strides have been made in improving existing vaccine formulations, mostly focused on enhancing stability. Recent technical advances, especially in the field of biotechnology, have heralded a new era in immunogen design for vaccine development. Moreover, many developers claim to be working on next generation preventive vaccine candidates, such as recombinant vaccines, viral vector-based vaccines and DNA vaccines, which have been demonstrated to elicit powerful immune responses, resulting in the development of immunologic memory. Further, a variety of adjuvants (substances with the innate potential to augment an immune response) have been discovered and are now available for the development of more versatile vaccine formulations. Several regional government bodies and private investors are actively financing stakeholders in this industry. Given that in the recent past there has been a marked rise in new entrants in this field, we anticipate this market to witness substantial growth in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The 'Global Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the preventive vaccine domain. The study also features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

• A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, including information on type of developer (industry, non-industry, industry / non-industry), phase of development (phase I, phase I/II, phase II, phase II/III, phase III and preregistration) of lead candidates, route of administration (intramuscular, intranasal, oral, intradermal, subcutaneous, intravenous and others), type of vaccine API (live, attenuated vaccine, recombinant vaccine, conjugate vaccine, inactivated vaccine, DNA vaccine, peptide vaccine, subunit vaccine, mRNA vaccine, toxoid vaccine and others), dosage form (ready to use liquid, lyophilized powder, nasal spray, capsule and tablet), dosage (single dose, 2 doses, 3 doses, 4 doses, 5 doses and 6 doses), target disease indication and target patient population (children, adults and seniors).

• A competitiveness analysis of preventive vaccine developers, taking into consideration supplier strength (based on company size and its experience in this field) and pipeline strength (based on the number of clinical-stage vaccine candidates, highest phase of development, number of compatible routes of administration, number of indications evaluated, number of APIs evaluated and target patient population).

• Elaborate profiles of the key preventive vaccine developers (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its year of establishment, location of headquarters, number of employees and financial information (if available). In addition to this, the profile includes information on the various clinical-stage vaccine candidates developed by the company. Further, we have provided the recent developments of the company and an informed future outlook.

• A detailed analysis of more than 1,400 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of preventive vaccines, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, trial recruitment status, study design, trial focus area, type of preventive vaccine (based on pathogen), target disease indication(s), type of sponsor / collaborator, leading industry sponsors / collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted), enrolled patients population and regional distribution.

• An overview of the ongoing vaccine development initiatives for complex conditions, such as COVID-19, ebola virus disease, HIV/AIDS, malaria and zika virus infection, including information on disease, its global burden, current treatment landscape and preventive vaccine research landscape. Further, we have provided the information on investments made and recent developments in the domain.

• An analysis of the investments made in this domain, during the period between 2015 and 2020 (till March), including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in companies that are engaged in developing preventive vaccines.

• A case study on contract manufacturing landscape for vaccines, featuring a comprehensive list of active CMOs and analyses based on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), geographical location, number of vaccine manufacturing facilities, types of services offered (cell / virus banking, analytical development / testing, formulation, process development, fill / finish and regulatory filings), type of expression systems used for vaccine production (mammalian, microbial and others) and type of vaccine manufactured.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for preventive vaccines over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030. The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] route of administration (intramuscular, subcutaneous, oral, intranasal, intradermal and others), [B] type of vaccine (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, human papilloma virus vaccine, influenza vaccine, rotavirus vaccine, varicella vaccine, DTP-HepB-Hib vaccine, meningococcal group A, C, Y and W-135 vaccine and others), [C] type of vaccine API (live attenuated vaccine, inactivated vaccine, conjugate vaccine, subunit vaccine, toxoid vaccine and others), [D] target patient population (pediatric and adults) and [E] key geographical regions, covering North America (the US, Mexico and Canada), Europe (Spain, the UK, Italy, France, Germany and rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Australia and rest of Asia Pacific), and rest of the world. In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts' views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

• Who are the leading developers of preventive vaccines?

• How big is the development pipeline and which new indications are coming in focus?

• Who are the key investors in the preventive vaccines market?

• What is the impact of COVID-19 on the demand for preventive vaccines?

• Which are the key / emerging CMOs, in different regions, that you can reach out to for your vaccine manufacturing requirements?

• How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the preventive vaccines market and its likely evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to vaccines, as well as their classification based on the type of active ingredient. The chapter also includes an overview of the various expression systems that have been / are being used in the development and production of vaccines. Along with these, later sections highlight a discussion on the various routes of vaccine administration. It also features a brief overview of clinical development and approval processes for vaccines. The chapter ends with a discussion on the challenges and growth drivers that are likely to impact the evolution of the vaccines market in the comping years.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed assessment of the current market landscape of over 200 preventive vaccines that are currently being evaluated in different stages of development. It features a comprehensive analysis of pipeline molecules based on a number of parameters, such as type of developer (industry, non-industry, industry / non-industry), phase of development (phase I, phase I/II, phase II, phase II/III, phase III and preregistration) of lead candidates, route of administration (intramuscular, intranasal, oral, intradermal, subcutaneous, intravenous and others), type of vaccine API (live, attenuated vaccine, recombinant vaccine, conjugate vaccine, inactivated vaccine, DNA vaccine, peptide vaccine, subunit vaccine, mRNA vaccine, toxoid vaccine and others), dosage form (ready to use liquid, lyophilized powder, nasal spray, capsule and tablet), dosage (single dose, 2 doses, 3 doses, 4 doses, 5 doses and 6 doses), target disease indication and target patient population (children, adults and seniors).



Chapter 5 features an insightful company competitiveness analysis of preventive vaccine developers based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The analysis presents a comparison of the companies within each geography on the basis of supplier strength (based on company size and its experience in this field) and pipeline strength (based on number of clinical-stage vaccine candidates, highest phase of development, number of compatible routes of administration, number of indication evaluated, number of APIs evaluated and target patient population).



Chapter 6 provides elaborate profiles of the key preventive vaccine developers (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its year of establishment, location of headquarters, number of employees and financial information (if available). In addition to this, the profile includes information on the various clinical-stage vaccine candidates developed by the company. Further, we have provided the recent developments of the company and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 presents a detailed analysis of more than 1,400 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of preventive vaccines, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, trial recruitment status, study design, trial focus area, type of preventive vaccine (based on pathogen), target disease indication(s), type of sponsor / collaborator, leading industry sponsors / collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted), enrolled patients population and regional distribution.



Chapter 8 provides an overview of the ongoing vaccine development initiatives for complex conditions, such as COVID-19, ebola virus disease, HIV/AIDS, malaria and zika virus infection, including information on disease, its global burden, current treatment landscape and preventive vaccine research landscape. Further, we have provided the information on investments made and recent developments in the domain.



Chapter 9 presents an analysis of the investments made in this domain, during the period between 2015 and 2020 (till March), including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development in companies that are engaged in developing preventive vaccines.



Chapter 10 features a comprehensive market forecast, highlighting the future potential of this market till 2030 based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030. The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] route of administration (intramuscular, subcutaneous, oral, intranasal, intradermal and others), [B] type of vaccine (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, human papilloma virus vaccine, influenza vaccine, rotavirus vaccine, varicella vaccine, DTP-HepB-Hib vaccine, meningococcal group A, C, Y and W-135 vaccine and Other), [C] type of API (live attenuated vaccine, inactivated vaccine, conjugate vaccine, subunit vaccine, toxoid vaccine and others), [D] target patient population (pediatric and adults) and [E] key geographical regions, covering North America (the US, Mexico and Canada), Europe (Spain, the UK, Italy, France, Germany and rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Australia and rest of Asia Pacific), and rest of the world.



Chapter 11 presents a case study on contract manufacturing landscape for vaccines, featuring a comprehensive list of active CMOs and analyses based on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), geographical location, number of vaccine manufacturing facilities, types of services offered (cell / virus banking, analytical development / testing, formulation, process development, fill / finish and regulatory filings), type of expression systems used for vaccine production (mammalian, microbial and others) and type of vaccine manufactured.



Chapter 12 is a summary of the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 13 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with key stakeholder(s) in this market.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.



