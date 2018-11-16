Global Primary Cell Culture Market Analysis by Product, Application, Separation & Culture Method, and Region - Forecast to 20225

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Primary Cell Culture Market Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Stem Cell Therapy, Vaccine Production), By Separation and Culture Method, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global primary cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2025 and is expected to register a CAGR 10.6% during the forecast period.

Growth in production of vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and regenerative medicines, patent expiration of blockbuster biologics, and rising demand for stem cell therapy and tissue engineering are factors promoting the growth of this market. These trends are attracting big players in healthcare and medical research toward this field.

Primary cell culture is increasingly being used in fields such as drug screening, organogenesis, disease diagnosis, biological product manufacturing, cancer research, and stem cell research. Due to their increased use in various healthcare domains, private medical organizations, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, education, research and government organizations have increased their investments and funding in this market.

Primary cells show high physiological resemblance to the tissues and organs they are extracted from. This provides immense help to researchers and scientists in understanding various complexities related to drug pathways, studying diseases and drug development, and their effect on biological site of action in-vivo. Due to these qualities, their use has increased in biopharmaceuticals, transplants, and chronic disease therapies. Their sprouting customized use for different research purposes is also a key trend in the industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Growing need for stem cells transplants and increasing number of clinical research studies and medical therapies for chronic diseases are expected to drive the market

Increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses all over the world and ongoing researches in several therapeutic areas has resulted in rapid advancements in stem cell therapy, cancer treatment, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine

While media held the dominant share by way of product, the reagents and supplements segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period

On the basis of separation and culture technique, enzymatic disaggregation held the dominant share in 2017. This is due to high productivity yield and less damage associated with this technique. Enzymes widely used for carrying out degradation process include trypsin, collagenase, and papain

Lonza, Merck, Thermo Fisher , and GE Healthineers are some of the leading players in this market. The number of new players venturing in this space is increasing each year

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation, Trends & Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Primary cells offer less chances of mutations and modifications

3.1.1.2 Mimic the in-vivo model and reduce the testing cost

3.1.1.3 Increasing production of vaccines, MABs and regenerative medicines

3.1.1.4 Patent expiration of blockbuster biologics

3.1.1.5 The growing R&D investment in biotechnology

3.1.1.6 Rising demand of stem cell therapy

3.1.1.7 Increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Ethical and regulatory concerns related to the use of primary cells

3.1.2.2 Finite lifespan, slow growth and critical to handle

3.2 Cell Lines vs Primary Cells

3.3 Ethical Concerns

3.4 Primary Cell Culture Market - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Market Categorization: Primary Cell Culture Market By Product

4.1 Primary Cell Culture Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Primary Cells

4.3 Reagents and Supplements

4.4 Media



Chapter 5 Market Categorization: Primary Cell Culture Market by Application

5.1 Primary Cell Culture Market: Applications Type Analysis

5.2 Tissue Culture & Tissue Engineering

5.3 Vaccine Production

5.4 Gene Therapy and Regenerative Medicine

5.5 Toxicity Testing and Drug Screening

5.6 Cancer Research

5.7 Model System

5.8 Virology

5.9 Prenatal Diagnosis

5.10 Stem Cell Therapy

5.11 Others



Chapter 6 Market Categorization: Primary Cell Culture Market By Separation & Culture Techniques

6.1 Primary Cell Culture Market: Separation and Culture Techniques Movement Analysis

6.2 Explant Method

6.3 Enzymatic Disaggregation

6.4 Mechanical Separation

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Market Categorization: Primary Cell Culture Market By Region

7.1 Global Primary Cell Culture Market Share By Region, 2016 & 2025

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Strategy Framework

8.2 Market Participation Categorization

8.3 Company Profiles

8.3.1 Merck

8.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.3.3 GE Healthcare

8.3.4 Lonza

8.3.5 Promocell

8.3.6 Irvine Scientific

8.3.7 Corning

8.3.8 MatTek Group

8.3.9 Axolbio

8.3.10 ATCC



