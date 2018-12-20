Global Primary Lithium Battery Market to 2022 - Rising Demand for Medical Equipment / Threat from Rechargeables / Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global primary lithium battery market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2022.

The rising demand for medical equipment, which includes surgeries and operations demand for batteries that have a long battery life and can be disposed after use. The growing popularity of primary lithium batteries among medical devices manufactures due properties such as small size battery, easy to operate and lightweight. The heart monitoring system requires battery backup solutions that are high in quality and reliability.

Therefore, such factors will propel its demand in the market during our forecast period. Additionally, these batteries can be used in hand- held and portable medical devices. Therefore, the rising demand for portable and battery-operated medical devices drives the demand for primary lithium batteries.

Market Overview

Rising demand for medical equipment

The equipment associated with surgeries and operations demands for batteries that a long battery life and can be disposable after use. This will make primary lithium batteries one of the best- suited solutions for use in medical devices.

Threat from rechargeable batteries

Rechargeable batteries such as lithium- ion batteries and lithium polymer batteries are a major competition from primary lithium batteries. The threat of rechargeable batteries acts as a major challenge for the global primary lithium batteries.

Competitive Landscape

The primary lithium battery market is fragmented owing to the presence of several established and regional vendors. Factors such as rising demand for medical equipment which has provided a new growth opportunity among the vendors. This has also raised the level of competition in this fragmented market will further intensify in the coming years.

