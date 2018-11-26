Global Printed Circuit Board Market to 2027: Focus on U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia & South Africa

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Printed Circuit Board Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Printed Circuit Board Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing consumer electronics market in emerging nations, emergence of 5G networks and growing adoption of IoT devices.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Automation of Medical Mobility Product

3.1.2 Emergence of 5G Networks

3.1.3 Increasing Adoption of IoT Devices

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Printed Circuit Board Market, By Board Type

4.1 Rigid 1-2 Sided

4.2 Double-sided

4.3 Standard

4.4 Sculptured

4.5 Flexible circuits

4.6 High-Density Interconnect (HDI)/Microvia/Build-up

4.7 Rigid Flex

4.8 Integrated Circuit (IC'S) Substrate

4.9 Multi-layer



5 Printed Circuit Board Market, By Component

5.1 Diodes

5.2 Capacitors

5.3 Resistors

5.4 Integrated Circuits

5.5 Other Components



6 Printed Circuit Board Market, By Laminate Material Type

6.1 Glass Fabric

6.2 Kraft Paper

6.3 Phenolic Resin

6.4 Epoxy Resin

6.5 FR-4

6.6 Polyimide

6.7 Composite Epoxy Materials (CEM)

6.8 Other Laminate Material Type



7 Printed Circuit Board Market, By Patterning

7.1 Silk Screen Printing

7.2 PCB Milling

7.3 Photoengraving

7.4 Other Patterning



8 Printed Circuit Board Market, By Materials Used

8.1 Tin

8.2 Nickel

8.3 Lead

8.4 Gold

8.5 Bismuth

8.6 Iron

8.7 Chromium

8.8 Aluminum

8.9 Zinc

8.10 Palladium

8.11 Silver

8.12 Copper



9 Printed Circuit Board Market, By Application

9.1 Automotive Electronics

9.1.1 Navigation

9.1.2 Entertainment Systems

9.1.3 Safety Devices & Systems

9.1.4 Internal Systems

9.1.4.1 Engine Control

9.1.4.2 Instrument Panel

9.1.4.3 Chassis

9.1.4.4 Other Internal Systems

9.1.5 Other Automotive Electronics

9.2 Communication network infrastructure

9.3 Healthcare

9.3.1 Manufacturing

9.3.2 Surgical

9.3.4 Monitoring

9.3.5 Others Healthcare

9.4 Consumer electronics

9.4.1 Mobile Products

9.4.2 Home Appliances

9.4.3 Wearable

9.4.4 Audio & Video

9.4.4.1 Set-top boxes

9.4.4.2 Digital Cameras

9.4.4.3 Television

9.4.4.4 Others

9.4.5 Data Storage & Handling

9.4.5.1 Printers

9.4.5.2 Scanners

9.4.5.3 Laptops

9.4.5.4 Desktops

9.4.6 Other Consumer electronics

9.5 Aerospace & Defense

9.5.1 Communication Systems

9.5.2 Weapon Systems

9.5.3 Avionics

9.5.4 Other Aerospace & Defense

9.6 Industrial Electronics

9.6.1 Wireless Communication Devices

9.6.2 Robotics

9.6.3 Power Backup & Monitoring Devices

9.6.4 Machine Tools

9.6.5 Sensors & Monitoring Systems

9.6.6 Digital Cameras

9.6.7 Other Industrial Electronics

9.7 Maritime Transport

9.7.1 Weather Ships

9.7.2 Naval Vessels

9.7.3 Fishing Ships

9.7.4 Commercial Ships

9.7.4.1 Passenger

9.7.4.1.1 Ferries

9.7.4.1.2 Ocean Liners

9.7.4.1.3 Cruise Ships

9.7.4.2 Cargo

9.7.4.2 Bulk Carriers

9.7.4.2.1 Tankers

9.7.4.2.2 Container Ships

9.7.4.2.3 Refrigerated Ships

9.7.4.2.4 Other Commercial Ships

9.8 Other Applications



10 Printed Circuit Board Market, By Geography



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies



Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Nippon Mektron, Ltd.

Zhen Ding Tech

TTM Technologies

Unimicron

CMK

Daeduck Electronics

Dynamic Electronics

IBIDEN Inc

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

LG Innotek

Nan Ya Pcb Corporation

SEMCO

Tripod Technology

UNITECH

Young Poong

Compeq Ltd

Ascent Circuit Private Limited

Epitome Components Ltd.

Hannstar Board Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Oki Printed Circuits Co. Ltd.

Shennan Circuits

