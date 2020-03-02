Global Printing Inks Industry

NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Printing Inks market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.2%. Solvent-based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.2 Billion by the year 2025, Solvent-based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$276.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$224 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solvent-based will reach a market size of US$652.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Printing Inks Industry: A Preface

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Printing Inks Market

Weak Global Economy Hurts Printing Inks Market During 2011-2014

Period

Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the

Immediate Term

Outlook

Developed Markets: Losing Sheen

Developing Regions Remain Fastest Growing Markets

Major Market Participants

World Printing Inks Industry: Key Products of Leading Printing

Ink Companies

Consolidation Activity

Select M&A Activity in the Global Printing Inks Industry: 2012 -

2017

Global Competitor Market Shares

Printing Inks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ALTANA AG

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Sun Chemical Corp.

Flint Group

Fujifilm UK Ltd.

hubergroup

Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son

Sakata Inx Corporation

INX International Ink Co.

SAKATA Inx (India) Private Limited

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

T & K Toka Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

Wikoff Color Corporation





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Oil & Solvent Based Inks - Traditional Product Markets

Environmental Friendly Printing Ink Varieties Fast Replacing

Traditional Oil-Based & Solvent Based Printing Inks

Vegetable Oil Based Inks Sustain Growth in Oil Based Inks Market

Water-Based Inks - The Fastest Growing Printing Ink Variety

UV and EB Inks: The Bucks Start Here

UV-Curable Inks Gaining Rapid Traction

UV LED Inks: Emerging Technology Attracting Industry Attention

Lithographic Inks - The Largest But Mature Market Segment by

Printing Process Type

Gravure Printing Inks Maintain Steady Demand

Polyamide Represents Fastest Growing Resign Type for Gravure

Print Inks

Expanding Food Packaging and Lamination Sectors to Stimulate

Gravure Printing Ink Market Growth

Challenges for Gravure Printing Ink Market

Flexography Printing Process Inks Continue to Gain Prominence

Growth Prospects for Flexo Technology

Water-Based Inks Dominate the Flexographic Printing Inks Market

Digital Printing Inks - The Fastest Growing Category, by Process

Demand for Digital Textile Printing Inks Gets a Boost from

Advancements in Digital Textile Printing Techniques

A Focus on Inkjet Inks

Inkjet Inks Market - A Review

Rising Number of Sub-Categories Expands Opportunities for

Digital Inks in Recent Times

Weakening Demand for Printing Inks in Publication/Commercial

Printing Sector as Internet and Digital Media Replaces Print

Media

Steady Growth in Packaging Industry Helps Sustain Demand for

Printing Inks

Steady Recovery in Retail Trade: A Key External Driver for

Printing Inks Used in Retail Packaging Segment

Printer Ink Refills Market: An Overview

Despite Volatile Economic Scenario Seen in Recent Times R&D

Efforts in Printing Inks Remain Buoyant

Product Innovations & Technology Developments Keep the Industry

Alive

R&D & Product Innovation Efforts Optimally Geared Towards

Production of Environment Friendly Products

A Look at Some of the Advanced Technologies that Have Been

Driving Sales in Recent Times

3D Printer Manufacturers Gear Up to Produce Affordable 3D

Printing Inks

Biodegradable Inks - The Way to Go

Nanographic Printing

Waterless Printing

High-fidelity Color Control

Thermal Inkjet Printing

Innovations Seen in Inkjet Inks Segment in Recent Past

Innovations Seen in Flexography Inks Market in Recent Past

Innovations Seen in UV Inks Segment in Recent Past

Innovations Seen for Packaging Industry in Recent Past

Innovations in Publication Ink

Key Players & Their Recent Product Developments - A Review

Key Challenges & Issues

Digitalization & Paperless Era

Securing Raw Material Supply

Synthetic Alternatives Flood Raw Material Supply Chain

Strict Government Regulations to Hamper Growth

Pricing Pressures

Challenges for Digital Inkjet Inks

Challenges of Going Global

Environmental Issues & Compliance with Stringent Environmental

Regulations





