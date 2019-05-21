Global Printing Machinery And Supplies Industry
May 21, 2019, 18:02 ET
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Printing Machinery and Supplies in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses, & Webfed Presses), Flexo Presses, & Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment.
The report also separately analyzes the Global and European markets for Digital Printing Presses. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 211 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Vision Technology Ltd.
- Agfa Graphics
- Bobst
- Dover Corp.
- Eastman Kodak Company
- Goss International Americas, LLC
PRINTING MACHINERY AND SUPPLIES MCP-2
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Pre-Press Systems
Printing Presses
Offset Presses
Sheet-Fed Presses
Web Presses
FlexoPrinting Presses
Other Presses
Post-Press Machinery and Equipment
Paper Cutting Machines
Cutters
Trimmers
Folding Machines
Binding Equipment
Other Equipment
Other Printing-Related Equipment
Plates
Quality Control Equipment
Parts & Accessories
Platens
Dyers
Rollers
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Printing Machinery Market - Promising Growth on Cards
Current and Future Analysis
Global Print Market
Table 1: Global Print Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Region for North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, Latin America, The Middle East and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Color Printing Gains Ground
Printed Electronics Receive Numerous Accolades
Advanced Labeling Systems Improve Productivity
Regional Pockets of Growth Drive Global Momentum
China
India
Eastern Europe
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Table 2: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Printing Activities Increasingly Being Integrated
Hybrid Presses - The 'In' Thing
Computer-to-Plate (CTP) Technology: Healthy Prospects
Outlook Heavily Tied to Advertising Expenditure
Table 3: Advertising Spending Trend across Ad Medium (2017E and 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Adspend by Medium for TV, Internet - Mobile, Internet - Desktop, Newspapers/Magazines, Outdoor, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Application Growth Markets
Market Downturns Impact Gravure Printers More Than Flexographic Printers
Printing for Packaging Market - An Insight
Packaging and Labeling Offers High Growth Potential
Wide-Format Printing Industry Poised to Grow
Applications
Successful Wide-Format Printers
Digital Printing Gains Momentum
Digital Presses On an Upward Trend
Digital Label Presses - Rising Tide
Newspaper Press Segment: Expected to Grow at a Slower Pace
Sheet-fed to Outpace Web-fed
Automation of Pre-Press Machinery - The Need of the Hour
Consolidation Wave Continues
Consolidation in the Global Printing Machinery and Supplies Market: 2016-2017
Print Equipment Industry Hit Hard by Recession
Import Export Statistics
Table 4: World Printing Machine Exports (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Leading Countries - China, Japan, Germany, The Netherlands, Hong Kong, US, Singapore and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: World Printing Machine Imports (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Leading Countries - US, Germany, The Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, France and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. PRINTING - AN OVERVIEW
Printing Presses - Historic Background
Competitive Scenario
3. PREPRESS SYSTEMS
Major Components of a Pre-press system
Proofing Systems
Platesetters
Typesetting Equipment
Imagesetters
Conventional Pre-Press Systems
Digital Pre-Press Systems
Computer-to-Plate (CTP) - The Future of Printing
Table 6: Global CTP Plates Market (2012, 2015 & 2018P): Breakdown by Usage in Regions - North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, Australasia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Proofing in Present Times
Digital Proofing - Creativity at its Best
4. PRINTING PRESSES
Segment Review of Printing Equipment Market
Table 7: Global Printing Equipment Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Printing Processes - Sheetfed, Digital, Flexographic, Heatset, Coldset and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Offset Presses
Sheet-Fed Presses
Web Presses
Commercial Web Offset Presses
Table 8: Leading Players in the Worldwide Commercial Web Offset Presses Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Manroland Web Systems, Komori, Goss, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Newspaper Web Offset Presses
Table 9: Leading Players in the Worldwide Newspaper Web Offset Presses Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Koenig & Bauer, Manroland Web Systems, Goss, Mitsubishi, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Flexographic Presses
A Highly Fragmented Market
Flexo Machinery - A Differentiation
Other Presses
Competitive Scenario
German Trio Dominate
Leading Printing Machinery Manufacturers in the World - A Competitive Analysis
Table 10: Leading Players in Global Sheet-fed Printing Machinery Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, Koenig & Bauer, Komori, Manroland, Ryobi MHI Graphic Technology, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. POST-PRESS MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT
A Fragmented Market
Review of Major Products
Paper Cutting Machines
Cutters
Manual Cutters
Electric Cutters
Hydraulic Cutters
Programmable Cutters
Trimmers
Folding Machines
Letter Folder
Office Friction Folder
Heavy-Duty Friction Folder
Vacuum Folder
Right Angle Folder
Self-Mailer Folder
Accumulator Folder
Folder-Inserter
Binding Equipment
Coil Binders
Thermal and Tape Binders
Plastic Comb Binder
Wire Loop Binder
Other Equipment
6. OTHER PRINTING-RELATED EQUIPMENT
Plates: Determining the Printing Process
Quality Control Equipment
Parts & Accessories
Platens
Dyers
Rollers
7. DIGITAL PRINTING MACHINERY - AN INSIGHT
Dawn of the Digital Era
Price Flexibility & Innovative Technology: Key Growth Drivers
Focus on Prepress Critical for Success of Digital Printing
Player Domain
Digital Vs. Sheet-Fed
Outlook
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital Printing Machinery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Digital Printing Machinery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Digital Printing Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. PRINTING INDUSTRY - A REVIEW
Printing Industry - A Categorization
Commercial Printing: A High Growth Sector
Specialty Printing Segment - Sharp Rise in the Offing
Publications: Focus on Pre-Press and Printing Speeds
Real-Time Print Orders - Keeping the Industry on its Toes
Packaging Printing
Flexography in Packaging
UV Inks - Adding More and Better Color to Lives
High Degree of Customization
Going Green
Concerns Over Ecological Balance
Printing Service Providers: Aiming to Become One-Stop Shops
9. TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS
Recent Developments in Packaging Printing
APL Logistics from Manroland - A Step towards One-touch Printing
Secure Printing to Curtail Manipulation and Forgery
Printed Documents Could be Erased and Re-Used As per Xerox
Kornit Launches Printing Equipment that Prints Directly on Dark Polyester
Xerox Offers Technological Innovation for High-Speed Color Printer
10. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
BOBST Introduces UV Flexo Press Equipped with Digital Flexo Technology
ALTA Computec Unveils New Colour Printer
BOBST Introduces M1 and M5X Inline Flexo Presses
Engineered Printing Solutions Introduces Roto-JET Industrial Inkjet Printer
Colorjet to Introduce Aurajet Dye Sublimation Textile Printer
Komori Unveils Lithrone GX44RP Offset Press
Monotech Systems Unveils Four Inkjet Products
Konica Minolta Unveils Bizhub PRESS C71cf Industrial Printer
Greydon Unveils Revolutionary Digital In-line Printing Solution
Skysat Introduces First Labeling Printing Machine
Mimaki USA Unveils JFX200-2531 UV-LED Flatbed Printer
Printware Unveils iJetColor 4.0 Press and Workflow
Grafica Introduces New Version of Nano Print Plus Machine
Ricoh India Unveils Upgraded RICOH Pro L4100 Series
Ricoh Introduces TotalFlow Print Server R-61/R-61A
Ricoh Unveils A3 Colour Printers with Workstyle Innovation Technology
BOBST Introduces Two New Presses
Konica Minolta Installs First of Its Kind Printer with 3D Printing
KBA Expands Rapida 75 in Half Format with Rapida 75 PRO
KBA-Flexotecnica Unveils New CI flexo NEO XD LR HYBRID
11. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Global Imaging Systems Takes Over G-Five
HP Takes Over Samsung Electronics
PCMC Takes Over Graphbury Machines
Kurz Group Acquires Isimat
Goss International Takes Over Loudon Machine
M&R Companies Takes Over Novus Imaging
Goss Takes Over Graphic Automation Controls
Master Graphics Expands Long-term Partnership with Goss for Sunday 2000
Hinterkopf and the Ritter Company Expand Technology Partnership for Digital Printing Machine Type D240
Comexi Inks Strategic Agreement with LIVCER
Manroland Offset Press with LED UV Technology Installed at Verhaag Drukkerij
Manroland Installs First Roland 700 Evolution in India at Jash Packaging
Natprint Obtains State-of-the-art Printing Press
Escala 7 Procures and Installs ROLAND 706 LV EVOLUTION Hybrid Press
Kodak Installs First KODAK PROSPER 6000S Press
NYT Upgrades Controls on Goss Presses with Latest Technology
Manroland Supplies R706PLV HiPrint Press to Avant Imaging & Information Management
Xaar Takes Over Engineered Printing Solutions
Konica Minolta to Acquire Additional Stake in MGI Digital Technology
KBA-Sheetfed Solutions Partners with Toyo Ink
RotaJET L-Series Receives INGEDE Certification
Leo Paper Selects Sheetfed Offset Press from KBA
Centro Stampa Veneto Installs KBA Commander 3/2
Journal Graphics Installs Goss M-600 & Contiweb VITS-Rotocut Sheeter
Goss and DG Press Services Sells Goss Thallo System
Agricultural Printing & Package JSC Installs Six-Color ROLAND 700
Shenzhen Kecai Buys 8 Color ROLAND 700
Manroland Sheetfed Supplies Eight-Colour Offset Model, ROLAND 700 EVOLUTION to Labelmakers Group
Manroland Baltics Supplies Roland 700 EVOLUTION & HiPrint Press to OÜ Print Best
T.C.P. Industry Acquires Seven-Color ROLAND 700 EVOLUTION with Coating Module
12. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (Israel)
Agfa Graphics (Belgium)
Bobst (Switzerland)
Dover Corp. (USA)
Markem-Imaje SAS (Switzerland)
Eastman Kodak Company (USA)
Goss International Americas, LLC (USA)
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Germany)
Hewlett-Packard Development Company, LP (USA)
Koenig & Bauer AG (Germany)
Komori Corp. (Japan)
Manroland Sheetfed GmbH (Germany)
manroland web systems GmbH (Germany)
Oce-Technologies BV (The Netherlands)
Ryobi Limited (Japan)
SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan)
WIFAG-Polytype Holding AG (Switzerland)
Xerox Corporation (USA)
13. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Printing Machinery and Supplies Market by Product Segment
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pre-Press Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Pre-Press Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Pre-Press Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Printing Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Printing Presses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Presses by Product Segment - Offset Printing Presses, Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Printing Presses by Product Segment - Offset Printing Presses, Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Printing Presses by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Offset Printing Presses, Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Offset Printing Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Offset Printing Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Offset Printing Presses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Offset Printing Presses by Product Segment - Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Historic Review for Offset Printing Presses by Product Segment - Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Offset Printing Presses by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sheetfed Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Historic Review for Sheetfed Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Sheetfed Presses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Webfed Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Historic Review for Webfed Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Webfed Presses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flexoprinting Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Historic Review for Flexoprinting Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Flexoprinting Presses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Historic Review for Other Presses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Presses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Post-Press Machinery & Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World Historic Review for Post-Press Machinery & Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Post-Press Machinery & Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Printing Related Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: World Historic Review for Other Printing Related Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Printing Related Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Digital Printing Holds Promise
Digital Presses - Gaining Momentum
Conventional Presses - Chugging Along
Commercial Printing: Intertwined with Changes in Economy
Revenues from Document Services to Rise
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: US Historic Review for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: US 14-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Canadian Historic Review for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Consumer Preferences
Production Scenario
Table 56: Japanese Printing Machinery Market (2015 & 2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Production by Machinery Type - Press, Paper Converting, Bookbinding, and Prepress (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Japanese Historic Review for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Germany - Largest Printing Machinery Market in Europe
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: European Historic Review for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: European 14-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: European Historic Review for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: European 14-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Digital Printing Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: European Historic Review for Digital Printing Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: European 14-Year Perspective for Digital Printing Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Pre-Press, Printing and Packaging - Integrated Hi-Tech Process
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: French Historic Review for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: French 14-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 72: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: German Historic Review for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: German 14-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Overview
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 75: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Italian Historic Review for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Europe's Largest POD Market
Table 78: UK Printing Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Printing Revenues by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Digital Printing Technology Gains Significant Attention
Rising Adoption of Digital Presses
The Ripple Effect of Global Financial Crisis - In Retrospect
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/ Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: UK 14-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Poland
Spain
Switzerland
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Australia
China
Print Industry - A Brief Overview
Strong Publishing Industry Bolsters Growth
Flexographic Printing Gains Popularity
Potential Market for Advanced Technologies
Zhujiang and Yangtse: Reviving Fortunes
Commercial Web Presses Market
Table 85: Commercial Web Presses Market in China (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Installations by Region/Province (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Commercial Web Presses Market in China (2017E): Percentage Breakdown by Type of Print Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Hong Kong
Technology Development Driving Printing Industry Trends
Trade Channels
Key Industry Trends
India
Sheetfed Offset Market Dynamics
Table 87: Indian Printing Press Market (2016E): Number of Installations of Presses and Units by Manufacturer Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Mauritius
Singapore
Thailand
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Brazil and Mexico
Peru
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 91: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Latin American Historic Review for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/ Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Egypt
Nigeria
Uruguay
Product Launches
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pre-Press Systems, Printing Presses [Offset Printing Presses (Sheetfed Presses and Webfed Presses), Flexoprinting Presses, and Other Presses], Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, and Other Printing Related Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 211 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 234) The United States (43) Canada (1) Japan (22) Europe (109) - France (8) - Germany (27) - The United Kingdom (21) - Italy (16) - Spain (6) - Rest of Europe (31) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (55) Middle East (3) Latin America (1)
