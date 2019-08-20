Global Private Banking & Wealth Management Systems: 2019 Case Studies Report

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private Banking and Wealth Management Systems Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This compilation of Private Banking and Wealth Management Systems Case Studies focuses on projects across five different suppliers and banks across geographies.

The advent of sophisticated products, increasing demand of a growing global HNI population and a higher sophistication in reporting and compliance have all made the Private Banking and Wealth Management technology arena a very different one than what it was ever before.



It contains a thorough analysis of the system conversion process based on the real-life experience of financial institutions around the world, starting with selection, continuing through the implementation phases, to going live with the new system, and analyzing the outcome. It also presents readers with an independent, unbiased view of the challenges faced by each financial institution.



The case studies cover in detail the following areas:

Reasons and drivers for change

Project profile

System selection

Implementation phases

Challenges and lessons learnt

Results and advice

This publication will help make the intricate process of wealth management and private banking system conversion a smoother journey, resulting in fewer mistakes along the way and a more cost, time and resource-effective operation - with considerably less stress.

Case Studies

Coutts & Co

Vendor: Avaloq



System: Avaloq Banking Suite

Blueshore Credit Union

Vendor: Temenos



System: T24

Bank Hapoalim Switzerland

Vendor: ERI



System: Olympic

JM Finn

Vendor: Objectway



System: Total Wealth Solution

Stocks & Securities Limited (SSL)

Vendor: International Private Banking Systems (IPBS)



System: IPBS

