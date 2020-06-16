Global Private Equity Firm Collaborates With INROADS To Make Energy Sector More Innovative And Diverse

ATLANTA, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation is the lifeblood of energy and technology industries. Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP) — a global investment platform committed to leading the energy transformation — knows this well.

Via a partnership with INROADS, Inc. — the world's largest nonprofit organization committed to building sustainable career pathways for Black and underrepresented talent — EIP seeks to bolster industry innovation through increasing opportunities for individuals from underrepresented backgrounds.

"Energy Impact Partners has always been committed to producing a measurable impact for those we serve. Our partnership with INROADS allows us to use our global network to create career pathways for underrepresented students who want to secure leadership roles in the energy industry," says Hans Kobler, founder and managing partner of EIP.

The career pathways that will result from this partnership have the potential to span four continents and will allow underrepresented talent to have a direct impact on venture capital, innovative start-ups and utility companies within EIP's network. EIP has a portfolio of more than 40 innovative technology companies and currently collaborates with more than 20 influential energy partners who collectively serve more than 200 million homes around the world.

"Turning to diversity to advance innovation in the energy industry makes sense. Diversity has always driven innovation. By supporting EIP's efforts to create career pathways in energy, finance and technology for diverse talent, Southern Company is also promoting the advancement of innovation across the energy industry," says Chris Womack, executive vice president and president of external affairs, Southern Company, one of EIP's founding partners.

This summer, each student participant will receive career exploration, mentorship, projects and opportunities for careers in the energy industry. To schedule participation with this effort, EIP's partners are encouraged to complete a Partnership Request Form, or to contact Cebien Alty, director of Business Development Operations, INROADS ([email protected] or 314-655-1549).

"The contributions made by engineers and innovators of color have been historic. In partnership with EIP, INROADS is prepared to harness the creativity of diverse talent to advance energy and technology companies around the world. We've done this for 50 years. Our diverse talent is ready for the challenge," says Forest Harper Jr., president and CEO, INROADS, Inc. With this partnership, EIP joins a prestigious network of INROADS collaborators, including JPMorgan Chase, Chevron, United Healthcare Group, Proctor & Gamble, and others.

About INROADS

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. Today, INROADS is credited with establishing the Black middle class. With more than 30,000 alumni, INROADS is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underserved and underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has placed students in more than 154,000 paid internships throughout its history, and graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves 800-1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners (EIP) is a global investment platform leading the transition to a sustainable energy future. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and the world's most forward-looking utilities and operating companies to advance innovation. With more than $1.5 billion in assets under management, EIP invests globally across venture, growth, credit and infrastructure – and has a team of more than 45 professionals based in its offices in New York, San Francisco, Palm Beach, London and Cologne. For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com. EIP's partners include Southern Company, Xcel Energy, Fortis, Evergy, OG&E, Ameren, Duke Energy, FirstEnergy, Hydro One, TC Energy, Alliant Energy, Avista, Emera, Entergy, APS, MGE, TVA, Enterprise and EDF.

