Global Private Vehicle Leasing Markets 2019 - Private Lease Versus Shared Mobility Services

The global private vehicle leasing industry is experiencing positive growth, mainly due to robust growth in the Northern and Western parts of Europe. Retail car registrations are expected to grow by 2.4% in 2019, mainly driven by BRICS and APAC markets.

A positive macroeconomic outlook and the government's expansionary policies are the main driving factors behind retail growth. Increasing vehicle costs, interest rates, and uncertainty in car policies are top growth drivers for private leasing. Changing consumer preference towards a hassle-free experience over car ownership is another driver. Additionally, increasing scope of vehicles powered by alternative powertrains brings in high residual risks, where leasing proves to a viable car finance option.



Private leasing is seen as a solution to the growing number of challenges faced by company car users and credit buyers. Amongst others, these include challenges associated with vehicle maintenance, insurance claims and, more importantly, subsidiary claims handling. This study sheds light on the market size across passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the retail market, operational lease, and financial lease of private vehicles. The different models of private vehicle leasing are discussed in detail, with a focus on the actual development and the growth potential of financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase.



The analysis takes into account historical data and current market conditions and insights and opinions from market participants to provide 2019 outlook on growth opportunities. In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for the new registrations and portfolio, the study provides insights on different providers of private leasing service, with a focus on their portfolio and sales strategies.



The evolution of any industry depends on factors such as transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation in mobility solutions, such as rental, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrain. The study covers these evolutionary trends that are expected to shape the market.



For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, interest lies in the growth opportunities that they need to leverage and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings - Highlights of 2018

Key Findings - Predictions for 2019

Private Vehicle Leasing Market Analysis

Private Lease Development

Private Vehicle Leasing - Competitor Participation Rate

Competitor Analysis - Recent Developments in Private Lease, 2018

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Project and Research Scope

3. Definitions

Market Structure

Definitions - Vehicle Leasing

4. Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market Metrics

Private Vehicle Leasing Market Structure - End-user Perspective

Market Metrics - VIO, Global

Market Metrics - VIO, Europe

Private Leasing - Regional Overview

Evolution of Private Vehicle Leasing Market

Market Metrics - Market Evolution

5. Business Model and Market Competition

Business Model Analysis - Private Leasing

Market Competition - OEM Captives

Market Competition - Independent Lease Companies

Market Competition - Banks and Financial Institutions

Market Competition - Dealerships

Private Leasing - Service Providers

6. Key Market Trends - Private Leasing Operational Contract

Private OL - Customer Segmentation

Private Vehicle Leasing - Dominating Operational Contracts

Private OL Focus

Private Leasing Competes with Retail and Corporate Segments

Growth Opportunity - Private OL

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Key Market Trends - Private Leasing of Used Cars

Used Car Leasing - Overview

Used Car Leasing

Leasing of Used Cars - Potential Opportunity

Private Leasing of Used Cars - Recent Developments

Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Key Market Trends - Private Leasing Versus Shared Mobility Services

Private Lease Versus Shared Mobility Services

Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Geographical Outlook

10. Key Conclusions



