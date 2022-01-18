Global Pro Speakers Market Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Number Of Sports Events & Tournaments & Growth In Music Production & Recording Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pro Speakers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for pro speakers equipment and solutions from various end-user markets has grown in countries such as China, Germany, Japan, and India due to the booming commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate, music markets, a shift in consumer behavior toward live music concerts, and exhibitions in developing countries.

The global pro speakers market is growing, with vendors such as Shure, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Bose, Harman, Sony, and Yamaha, offering products for various vertical markets.

New start-ups will come up with advanced features while existing vendors are expected to continue developing their product portfolio with upgrades. Moreover, the introduction of upgraded technology will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Futuristic inventions in wireless digital technology and growth in complementary digital technologies boost investors' confidence in the market.

PRO SPEAKERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

In terms of unit shipment, the digital segment accounted for a 57% share of the overall pro speakers shipments and held the leading position in 2021. This segment will continue to witness growth in market share during the forecast period.

The corporate segment was the largest contributor to the global pro speakers market in 2021. The major factors driving the demand in this segment included opening new offices and the growing penetration of IoT in corporations worldwide.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America was the largest market for pro speakers products, accounting for a share in terms of revenue and unit shipments, respectively. The penetration of pro AV systems remains at an all-time high in the US and Canada.

The demand for new pro AV systems in the European market is growing, while upgrades and replacements are expected to drive the market growth. Further, Western European economies are maturing markets with product saturation as there is low product differentiation.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The global pro speakers market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players in the market. The competition among them is intense on the worldwide level. The market concentration in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high.

The market is moderately fragmented, although the high-end market is concentrated by leading vendors commanding over 40% market share. The key leading vendors in the global market are Audio-Technica, Bose, Harman International (acquired by Samsung), MUSIC Group, Sennheiser, Shure, Sony, and Yamaha.

KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing Convergence of Pro AV & IoT

The emergence of Networked Audio Technology

Rising Demand from Educational Institutions

Increasing Exhibitions, Conferences, & Seminars

Growing Popularity of Night Clubs & Bars in APAC

Rising Demand from Corporates, Governments, & Institutions

Increasing Number of Sports Events & Tournaments

Growth in Music Production & Recording Industry

Growth in Live Performance & Music Industry

Prominent Vendors

Bose

D&B Audiotechnik

HARMAN International

MUSIC Group (Music Tribe)

Loud Audio

L-Acoustics

Yamaha

Other Prominent Vendors

Aeb Industriale (Db Technologies)

Alcons Audio

Audioprof Group International

Bowers & Wilkins

B&C Speakers

Carlson Audio Systems

CELTO Acoustique

CODA Audio

Dynaudio

Electro-Voice (EV)

Extron Electronics

HEDD - Heinz Electrodynamic Designs

Hz Sound Systems

inMusic Brands

Klipsch Audio Technologies

K-Array

Meyer Sound Laboratories

Nady Systems

OUTLINE

Pan Acoustics

PROEL

Renkus-Heinz

Bosch

Sennheiser

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Sound Reinforcement Market Insights

7.2 End-User & Related Industry Insights

7.3 Key Facts & Figures: Global Music Market

7.4 Impact Of Covid-19

7.5 Mega Trends 2020

7.5.1 Sports Events: Recorded Sound

7.5.2 Virtual Concerts

7.6 Revenue Chain Analysis

7.6.1 Technology Suppliers

7.6.2 OEMS

7.6.3 AV Consultants Or Integrators

7.6.4 System Dealers & Distributors

7.6.5 System End-Users



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Convergance Of Pro AV & IOT

8.2 Emergence Of Networked Audio Technology

8.3 Rising Demand From Educational Institutions

8.4 Increasing Exhibitions, Conferences, & Seminars

8.5 Growing Popularity Of Night Clubs & Bars In APAC



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Demand From Corporates, Government, & Institutions

9.2 Increasing Number Of Sports Events & Tournaments

9.3 Growth In Music Production & Recording Industry

9.4 Growth In Live Performance & Music Industry



10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 FCC Wireless Spectrum Auction

10.2 Acoustic Challenges Related To Pro Speakers

10.3 Raw Material Price Volatility Affecting Vendor Margins



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Geographical Analysis

11.3 Current Market Dynamics

11.4 Demand Insights

11.5 Demographical Analysis

11.6 Market Size & Forecast

11.7 Product

11.8 End-User

11.9 Format

11.10 Amplification Method

11.11 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Point Source Speakers System

12.5 Line Array Speakers System

12.6 Subwoofers

12.7 Other Pro Speakers Systems



13 Amplification Method

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Passive Speakers

13.5 Powered Speakers



14 Format

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Digital

14.5 Analog



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Corporate

15.5 Large Venues & Events

15.6 Educational Institutes

15.7 Government & Military

15.8 Studio & Broadcasting

15.9 Hospitality

15.10 Other End-Users



16 Distribution Channel

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Manufacturing, Production, & Distribution

16.3 Online

16.4 Retail

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 AV System Integrators: Market Overview

16.4.3 Pro AV & Electronics Stores: Market Overview

16.4.4 Pro AV Dealers & Distribution: Market Overview



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

17.3 Geographic Overview

