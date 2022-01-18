Global Pro Speakers Market Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Number Of Sports Events & Tournaments & Growth In Music Production & Recording Industry

Jan 18, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pro Speakers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The demand for pro speakers equipment and solutions from various end-user markets has grown in countries such as China, Germany, Japan, and India due to the booming commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate, music markets, a shift in consumer behavior toward live music concerts, and exhibitions in developing countries.
The global pro speakers market is growing, with vendors such as Shure, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Bose, Harman, Sony, and Yamaha, offering products for various vertical markets.
New start-ups will come up with advanced features while existing vendors are expected to continue developing their product portfolio with upgrades. Moreover, the introduction of upgraded technology will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Futuristic inventions in wireless digital technology and growth in complementary digital technologies boost investors' confidence in the market.
PRO SPEAKERS MARKET SEGMENTATION
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
In terms of unit shipment, the digital segment accounted for a 57% share of the overall pro speakers shipments and held the leading position in 2021. This segment will continue to witness growth in market share during the forecast period.
The corporate segment was the largest contributor to the global pro speakers market in 2021. The major factors driving the demand in this segment included opening new offices and the growing penetration of IoT in corporations worldwide.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America was the largest market for pro speakers products, accounting for a share in terms of revenue and unit shipments, respectively. The penetration of pro AV systems remains at an all-time high in the US and Canada.
The demand for new pro AV systems in the European market is growing, while upgrades and replacements are expected to drive the market growth. Further, Western European economies are maturing markets with product saturation as there is low product differentiation.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The global pro speakers market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players in the market. The competition among them is intense on the worldwide level. The market concentration in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high.
The market is moderately fragmented, although the high-end market is concentrated by leading vendors commanding over 40% market share. The key leading vendors in the global market are Audio-Technica, Bose, Harman International (acquired by Samsung), MUSIC Group, Sennheiser, Shure, Sony, and Yamaha.
KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
- Growing Convergence of Pro AV & IoT
- The emergence of Networked Audio Technology
- Rising Demand from Educational Institutions
- Increasing Exhibitions, Conferences, & Seminars
- Growing Popularity of Night Clubs & Bars in APAC
- Rising Demand from Corporates, Governments, & Institutions
- Increasing Number of Sports Events & Tournaments
- Growth in Music Production & Recording Industry
- Growth in Live Performance & Music Industry
Prominent Vendors
- Bose
- D&B Audiotechnik
- HARMAN International
- MUSIC Group (Music Tribe)
- Loud Audio
- L-Acoustics
- Yamaha
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aeb Industriale (Db Technologies)
- Alcons Audio
- Audioprof Group International
- Bowers & Wilkins
- B&C Speakers
- Carlson Audio Systems
- CELTO Acoustique
- CODA Audio
- Dynaudio
- Electro-Voice (EV)
- Extron Electronics
- HEDD - Heinz Electrodynamic Designs
- Hz Sound Systems
- inMusic Brands
- Klipsch Audio Technologies
- K-Array
- Meyer Sound Laboratories
- Nady Systems
- OUTLINE
- Pan Acoustics
- PROEL
- Renkus-Heinz
- Bosch
- Sennheiser
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Sound Reinforcement Market Insights
7.2 End-User & Related Industry Insights
7.3 Key Facts & Figures: Global Music Market
7.4 Impact Of Covid-19
7.5 Mega Trends 2020
7.5.1 Sports Events: Recorded Sound
7.5.2 Virtual Concerts
7.6 Revenue Chain Analysis
7.6.1 Technology Suppliers
7.6.2 OEMS
7.6.3 AV Consultants Or Integrators
7.6.4 System Dealers & Distributors
7.6.5 System End-Users
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Convergance Of Pro AV & IOT
8.2 Emergence Of Networked Audio Technology
8.3 Rising Demand From Educational Institutions
8.4 Increasing Exhibitions, Conferences, & Seminars
8.5 Growing Popularity Of Night Clubs & Bars In APAC
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Demand From Corporates, Government, & Institutions
9.2 Increasing Number Of Sports Events & Tournaments
9.3 Growth In Music Production & Recording Industry
9.4 Growth In Live Performance & Music Industry
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 FCC Wireless Spectrum Auction
10.2 Acoustic Challenges Related To Pro Speakers
10.3 Raw Material Price Volatility Affecting Vendor Margins
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Geographical Analysis
11.3 Current Market Dynamics
11.4 Demand Insights
11.5 Demographical Analysis
11.6 Market Size & Forecast
11.7 Product
11.8 End-User
11.9 Format
11.10 Amplification Method
11.11 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Point Source Speakers System
12.5 Line Array Speakers System
12.6 Subwoofers
12.7 Other Pro Speakers Systems
13 Amplification Method
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Passive Speakers
13.5 Powered Speakers
14 Format
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Digital
14.5 Analog
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Corporate
15.5 Large Venues & Events
15.6 Educational Institutes
15.7 Government & Military
15.8 Studio & Broadcasting
15.9 Hospitality
15.10 Other End-Users
16 Distribution Channel
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Manufacturing, Production, & Distribution
16.3 Online
16.4 Retail
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 AV System Integrators: Market Overview
16.4.3 Pro AV & Electronics Stores: Market Overview
16.4.4 Pro AV Dealers & Distribution: Market Overview
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
17.3 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m15805
