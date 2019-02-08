Global Probe Card Market 2012-2018 & 2023 - Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $2 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Probe Card Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global probe card market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the probe card market looks attractive with opportunities in the electrical testing of the integrated circuit in the semiconductor industry. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for integrated circuits (ICs), growth in high-frequency testing, and increase in wafer size.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the probe card industry, include the development of probe card to reduce the cost of testing and introduction of die stacking for advanced 2.5D and 3D stacked packages.

The forecasts that advanced probe card will remain the largest product type and witness the highest growth during the forecast period as it eliminates the limitations related to probe area, pad layout, and extreme environment conditions.

Probe cards are used for electrical testing of different types of IC such as, foundry & logic, DRAM (Dynamic random-access memory), and flash. Foundry & logic will remain the largest type and witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by the growth of semiconductor industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by increasing production of integrated circuit in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China. The presence of prominent IC manufacturers in these countries is also leading the demand for this region.



Some of the probe card companies profiled in this report include FormFactor, Micronics Japan Co., Technoprobe, Japan Electronic Materials, MPI Corporation, Nidec SV TCL, Microfriend, Korea Instrument, Will Technology, and TSE and others.

Scope of the Report



Probe Card Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Advanced

Standard

Probe Card Market by Manufacturing Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

MEMS

Vertical

Cantilever

Others

Probe Card Market by IC Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Foundry & Logic

DRAM

Flash

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Probe Card Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Probe Card Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Standard Probe Cards

3.3.2: Advanced Probe Cards

3.4: Global Probe Card Market by Manufacturing Technology

3.4.1: MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical System)

3.4.2: Cantilever

3.4.3: Vertical

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Probe Card Market by IC Type

3.5.1: DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory)

3.5.2: Flash

3.5.3: Foundry & Logic



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Probe Card Market by Region

4.2: North American Probe Card Market

4.2.1: North American Probe Card Market by IC Type

4.2.2: The US Probe Card Market

4.2.3: Canadian Probe Card Market

4.2.4: Mexican Probe Card Market

4.3: European Probe Card Market

4.3.1: European Probe Card Market by IC Type

4.3.2: German Probe Card Market

4.3.3: The United Kingdom Probe Card Market

4.3.4: Italian Probe Card Market

4.4: APAC Probe Card Market

4.4.1: APAC Probe Card Market by IC Type

4.4.2: Taiwanese Probe Card Market

4.4.3: Japanese Probe Card Market

4.4.4: South Korean Probe Card Market

4.5: ROW Probe Card Market

4.5.1: ROW Probe Card Market by IC Type



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Probe Card Market by IC Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Probe Card Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Probe Card Market by Manufacturing Technology

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Probe Card Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Probe Card Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, and Joint Ventures in the Global Probe Card Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: FormFactor Inc.

7.2: Micronics Japan Co.,Ltd.

7.3: Technoprobe S.p.A.

7.4: Japan Eletronic Materials Corporation

7.5: MPI Corporation

7.6: Nidec SV TCL

7.7: Microfriend

7.8: Korea Instruments co.,Ltd

7.9: FEINMETALL GmbH

7.10: WILL-Technology Co.Ltd

7.11: Chunghwa Precision Test Tech.Co, Ltd.

7.12: ADVANTEST CORPORATION

7.13: TSE CO. Ltd.

7.14: Wentworth Laboratories Inc.

7.15: HTT High Tech Trade GmbH



