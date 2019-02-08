Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market to 2023 - Increase in Demand for Multifunctional and Multipurpose Beauty Products
Feb 08, 2019, 13:30 ET
The "Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts have predicted that the probiotic cosmetic products market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.
High demand for beauty products among men to drive market growth. Beauty products witness high demand from men and women equally. Therefore, vendors are emphasizing on developing beauty products for men. Hence, a wide variety of BPC products for men are available in the market across different categories such as skincare, hair care, and fragrances.
Market Overview
Growing wellness industry propelling demand for professional probiotic cosmetic products
The global probiotic cosmetic products market and the global wellness industry are mutually dependent. The rise in health consciousness among consumers and the increasing adoption of a healthy and balanced lifestyle drive the global wellness market, with salons and spas being the core contributors.
High competition from low-priced alternatives
The availability of several low-priced alternatives hinders the sales of probiotic cosmetic products. Price-sensitive customers prefer regular skincare and hair care products over probiotic cosmetic products. Therefore, the manufacturers of probiotic cosmetic products focus on their pricing strategy and often compromise on their profit margins. This serves as a price challenge for the vendors operating in the global probiotic cosmetic products market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including The Este Lauder Companies and Unilever, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing wellness industry propelling demand for professional probiotic cosmetic products and the high demand for beauty products among men, will provide considerable growth opportunities to probiotic cosmetic products manufacturers.
ESSE SKINCARE, L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, The Estee Lauder Companies, and Unilever are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Skincare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Expansion of distribution network
- Increase in demand for multifunctional and multipurpose beauty products
- High demand for beauty products among men
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ESSE SKINCARE
- L'Oreal
- Procter & Gamble
- The Estee Lauder Companies
- Unilever
PART 14: APPENDIX
