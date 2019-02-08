Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market to 2023 - Increase in Demand for Multifunctional and Multipurpose Beauty Products

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The analysts have predicted that the probiotic cosmetic products market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.

High demand for beauty products among men to drive market growth. Beauty products witness high demand from men and women equally. Therefore, vendors are emphasizing on developing beauty products for men. Hence, a wide variety of BPC products for men are available in the market across different categories such as skincare, hair care, and fragrances.

Market Overview

Growing wellness industry propelling demand for professional probiotic cosmetic products



The global probiotic cosmetic products market and the global wellness industry are mutually dependent. The rise in health consciousness among consumers and the increasing adoption of a healthy and balanced lifestyle drive the global wellness market, with salons and spas being the core contributors.

High competition from low-priced alternatives



The availability of several low-priced alternatives hinders the sales of probiotic cosmetic products. Price-sensitive customers prefer regular skincare and hair care products over probiotic cosmetic products. Therefore, the manufacturers of probiotic cosmetic products focus on their pricing strategy and often compromise on their profit margins. This serves as a price challenge for the vendors operating in the global probiotic cosmetic products market.

Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including The Este Lauder Companies and Unilever, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing wellness industry propelling demand for professional probiotic cosmetic products and the high demand for beauty products among men, will provide considerable growth opportunities to probiotic cosmetic products manufacturers.

ESSE SKINCARE, L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, The Estee Lauder Companies, and Unilever are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Skincare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Expansion of distribution network

Increase in demand for multifunctional and multipurpose beauty products

High demand for beauty products among men

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ESSE SKINCARE

L'Oreal

Procter & Gamble

The Estee Lauder Companies

Unilever

PART 14: APPENDIX



