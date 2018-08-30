Global Probiotics Market Outlook to 2026 - Increased Intake of Dietary Supplements and Dairy Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to this report, the Global Probiotics market accounted for $42.64 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $87.91 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.3%.







Factors such as rising health awareness among consumers, increased intake of dietary supplements and dairy products across the western countries and technological advancements in probiotic products are propelling the market growth. In addition, government support and rising health concerns among consumers provide huge level of opportunities for probiotics manufacturers.







Probiotics are defined as microbial food ingredients that stimulate the growth of other organisms and have a beneficial effect on human health. Probiotics are live microbes that can be formulated into many different types of product, including foods, drugs, and dietary supplements.







Amongst End user, human probiotics segment registered steady growth owing to curing immune response, pathogen inhibition, urogenital infections and digestive disorders in adults and nosocomial infections in infants, habitual intake of probiotics in usual diets and rising demand for probiotic-based dietary supplements. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace due to technological advancements and opening new avenues for developments in emerging markets such as China and India.







Key Topics Covered:







1 Executive Summary







2 Preface







3 Market Trend Analysis







4 Porters Five Force Analysis







5 Global Probiotics Market, By Source







6 Global Probiotics Market, By Form







7 Global Probiotics Market, By Distribution Channel







8 Global Probiotics Market, By Function







9 Global Probiotics Market, By Packaging Type







10 Global Probiotics Market, By Application







11 Global Probiotics Market, By End User







12 Global Probiotics Market, By Geography







13 Key Developments







14 Company Profiling





Nestle S.A.

Lallemand Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd.

E. I. DuPont

Arla Foods, Inc.

Nebraska Cultures

BioGaia Biologics AB

General Mills Inc .

. Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Institute Rosell

Lifeway Foods Inc.

Danisco A/S

Probi AB

I-Health Inc.

Bifodan

Probiotics International

BioGaia AB

Ganeden, Inc.

Natren, Inc.

