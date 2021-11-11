Global Probiotics Market to Grow US$ 85,779.6 Mn by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global probiotics market is estimated to account for 85,779.6 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028.

Probiotics are simply a combination of naturally occurring microorganisms or organisms that either live within the body or naturally out of it. Usually, bacteria is viewed in a negative way as something that only makes you sick, however, you actually have two types of bacteria always inside and outside of your body, good (Lactobacillus) bacteria and bad bacteria. These bacteria can live and grow in the gut where there is a lot of competition for space and nutrients.

Probiotics may have even more benefits to offer in terms of treatment of certain conditions. One of the primary benefits of probiotics is that they reduce the occurrence of infection and inflammation in the digestive tract. The most common inflammatory condition that probiotics may help with is irritable bowel syndrome. Probiotics have been proven to be extremely effective in helping to treat IBS as well as other digestive disorders. These health benefits are possible because probiotics increase the amount of good bacteria in the digestive tract, which has the effect of shrinking the "bad" bacteria.

Market Drivers:

Development and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global probiotics market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2019, Charles & Alice launched Charles & Alice Kids! Fruit Probiotics in the U.S. market.

Moreover, the global probiotics market growth is also driven by increasing cases of digestive disorders. For instance, according to the 'Global prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome according to Rome III or IV criteria: a systematic review and meta-analysis', The pooled prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome in 53 studies from 38 countries was 9·2%. The study was published in July 2020, in The Lancet.

Market Opportunities

R&D in probiotics is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global probiotics market. For instance, in September 2020, a study conducted by researchers from Imperial College London together with the Nestlé Research Center, Lausanne, Switzerland, reported that friendly bacteria found in probiotics such as yogurts and other such foods could help in reducing fat absorption.

Moreover, development and launch of new products is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in October 2021, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics received a No Objections Letter from the FDA for SEBtilis GRAS submission. SEBtilis is the company's branded Bacillus subtilis that promotes intestinal homeostasis, the production of antimicrobials targeting pathogenic organisms, lipid metabolism, normal oxidative stress levels, and immune health.

Market Trends

Major players operating in the global probiotics market are focused on expanding their offering to enhance their market share. For instance, in April 2020, Charles & Alice expanded their Fruit Probiotics range to be widely distributed across Mexico. Charles & Alice Kids! Fruit Probiotics was launched into the U.S. market in July 2019.

The global probiotics market is witnessing increasing demand for microbiome solutions. For instance, in October 2020, ADM announced its plans to construct a new, state-of-the-art facility in Valencia, Spain that will expand its capabilities to meet growing demand for microbiome solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global probiotics market include, BioGaia AB, China-Biotics, Inc., Chr. Hansen, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Groupe Danone S.A., General Mills, Inc., Lifeway Foods, Inc., Mother Dairy, Nestle S.A., PROBI AB, and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Major players operating in the global probiotics market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2021, ADM announced to acquire Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, a provider of probiotic and dietary supplements using probiotic, prebiotic, and enzyme technology.

Major players operating in the global probiotics market are also focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2021, Fonterra announced to partner Dr. Robert Langer, and his biotechnology company VitaKey, for R&D in probiotics.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Probiotics Food and Beverages

Probiotics Dietary Supplements

Probiotics Animal Feed

By Application

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

By Ingredient

Lactobacillus

Streptococcus

Bifidobacterium

By Geography

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

