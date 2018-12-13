Global processed food and beverage preservatives market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.08% over the forecast period of 2018-2024

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on global processed food and beverage preservatives market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report predicts the global processed food and beverage preservatives market to grow with a CAGR of 4.08% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. The study on processed food and beverage preservatives market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on processed food and beverage preservatives market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global processed food and beverage preservatives market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global processed food and beverage preservatives market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and Bloggers



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Report Finding

1) Driver

• Rapid Urbanization

• Changing Lifestyle Coupled With the Rising Adoption of a Western Diet

• Food and Beverages Preservatives Prevent Spoilage Caused During the Time of Transportation

2) Restrain

• Growing Demand For Natural Food Product

• Narrow Availability Of Natural Preservatives



3) Oppotuinitites

• Leading Manufacturers are Working on Increasing the Shelf Life of Their Products



Segment Covered

The global processed food and beverage preservatives market is segmented on the basis of product, form and application.



Global Processed Food and Beverage Preservatives Market by Product

• Synthetic

• Natural

Global Processed Food and Beverage Preservatives Market by Form

• Liquid

• Solid

Global Processed Food and Beverage Preservatives Market by Application

• Oil & Fat

• Bakery

• Confectionery

• Beverage

• Poultry & Seafood

• Meat

• Snack

• Dairy & Frozen



Company Profiles

• Zhejiang Silver Elephant Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

• Celanese Corporation

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Kerry Group Plc

• Shanghai Ruidian Trading Development Co.

• Galactic SA

• Cargill Incorporated

• Innophos Holdings Inc

• Kemin Industries, Inc.

• Akzo Nobel N.V.



What does this report delivers?

1. Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of processed food and beverage preservatives market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in processed food and beverage preservatives market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in global processed food and beverage preservatives market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



