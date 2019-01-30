Global Processed Meat Market Outlook 2017-2026: Adoption of New Lifestyle Trends and Food Habits are Fuelling Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Processed Meat - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Processed meat market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period

Factors such as busy lifestyle with rapid urbanization, adoption of new lifestyle trends and food habits are fuelling the growth of processed meat market. Besides, increasing demand for frozen food products across the world is also driving the market with ample opportunity in food service and retail industry leading to increased supply of processed meat products. On the other side, adverse consequences like diabetics on high intake of processed food is hampering the adoption rate of processed meat market.

Processed meat is top-dressed with preservatives like salts, acidifiers, minerals and other seasoning & flavouring agents. It can be either red meat or white meat from poultry, swine, cattle or sea animal meat. Demand for meat products has also been influenced by variety, prices and services on to adding flavours to its original composition which are been offering to customers.

Depending upon the product, Cured meat is developed to prevent disease and increase food security. It is performed for its cultural value and desirable influence on the texture and taste of food. It is a dominant method adapted across various food sectors in the form of refrigerating and adding synthetic preservatives the meat products which can significantly extend the life of meat before it spoils, by making it inhospitable to the growth of spoilage microbes.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest market share throughout the forecasting period due to the increasing demand for high value protein growth and food in planned retail.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Processed Meat Market, By Processing Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fresh-Processed Meat

5.3 Raw-Cooked Meat

5.4 Pre-Cooked Meat

5.5 Raw-Fermented Sausages

5.6 Hamburgers

5.7 Fried Sausages

5.8 Kebab

5.9 Chicken Nuggets



6 Global Processed Meat Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Poultry

6.3 Beef

6.4 Mutton

6.5 Pork

6.6 Chicken

6.7 Other Types



7 Global Processed Meat Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dried Meat

7.3 Cured Meat

7.3.1 Shelf Stable

7.3.2 Whole Muscle

7.3.3 Fully Cooked and Formed

7.4 Uncured Meat



8 Global Processed Meat Market, By Processing Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Frozen

8.3 Chilled

8.4 Canned and Preserved



9 Global Processed Meat Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hypermarkets/ Supermarket

9.3 Horeca

9.4 Convenience Store

9.5 Specialist and Independent Retailers

9.6 Other End Users



10 Global Processed Meat Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Company Profiling

12.1 BRF S.A.

12.2 Cargill Inc.

12.3 Tyson Foods

12.4 Cherkizovo Group

12.5 Foster Farms

12.6 Hormel Foods

12.7 JBS S.A.

12.8 Koch Foods

12.9 Marfrig Group

12.10 National Beef

12.11 Nippon Meat Packers Inc.

12.12 Perdue Farms

12.13 Pilgrim's Pride

12.14 Sadia S.A.

12.15 Sanderson Farms Inc.

12.16 Smithfield Foods

12.17 ConAgra

12.18 Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

12.19 Advance Food Company Inc.

12.20 Tonnies Fleisch



