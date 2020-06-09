Global Processed Poultry & Meat Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025, By Product Type, Meat Type, Packaging Film, Packaging Technique and End User

DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Processed Poultry & Meat Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global processed poultry and meat market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Asia is the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 9.32%, which can be mainly attributed to the rising population, increase in their disposable income both in urban and rural areas and changing lifestyle.

The global market of processed poultry and meat has been displaying a sharp growth. Producers in this market are involved in the production of better and efficient quality processed poultry and meat. At the same time, new players are coming up with innovative technologies in producing processed meat, resulting in increased competition in the global market. While North America holds a larger market share, a faster growth rate is observed by Asia Pacific region. The processed meat market has a major market share compared to the processed poultry market segment.

The global processed poultry and meat market was valued at $747.5bn in 2020 and is estimated to reach $1065.7bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period. It is estimated that North America dominated the global processed poultry and meat market in 2020 with 38% of the total market share due to the rising demand for low calorie meat and rising research and development in the production of processed poultry and meat industry.

The base year of the study is 2020, with forecast done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the type of processed poultry and meat product and its specific end users.

Processed Poultry and Meat Market Report: Industry Coverage

By Product Type: Raw-Cooked, Raw Fermented Sausages, Cured, Fresh Processed, Dried, Precooked-cooked

By Meat Type: Processed Poultry, Processed Meat

By Packaging Film: Single layer, Multiple layer

By Packaging Technique: Vacuum packing, Intelligent packing, Skin packing, Modified atmosphere packing, Active packing and others

By End user Industry: Restaurants, Food manufacturers, Retail, and others.

The global processed poultry and meat market report also analyzes the major geographic regions as well as the major countries for the market in these regions.

Processed Poultry and Meat Market Trends

Increase in the demand for antibiotic free and preservative free meat requires the production companies to find alternatives to ensure shelf life along with quality.

The growth of world consumption of poultry and meat market has been increasing consistently from years with the increase in awareness among the people. Processed Meat is of highest consumption in the North America .

. With the use of automation technology in production procedure and better packing techniques more demand is created for the poultry. As increase in automation will reduce the risk of contamination risks possessed by human intervention.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Processed Poultry and Meat Market - Market Overview



2. Processed Poultry and Meat Market - Executive Summary

2.1 Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2 Key trends by Product Type

2.3 Key trends segmented by Geography



3. Processed Poultry and Meat Market - Market Forces

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Constraints/Challenges

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.4 Porters five force model



4. Processed Poultry and Meat Market - By Product Type (Market Size -$Million/$Billion)

4.1 Raw Cooked

4.2 Raw Fermented

4.3 Cured

4.4 Fresh Processed

4.5 Dried

4.6 Precooked-Cooked

4.7 Others



5. Processed Poultry and Meat Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million/$Billion)

5.1 Processed Poultry

5.2 Processed Meat



6. Processed Poultry and Meat Market - By Packaging Film (Market Size - Million/$Billion)

6.1 Single Layer

6.2 Multi-Layer



7. Processed Poultry and Meat Market - By Packaging Technique (Market Size - Million/$Billion)

7.1 Vacuum Packing

7.2 Intelligent Packing

7.3 Skin Packing

7.4 Modified Atmosphere Packaging

7.5 Active Packaging

7.6 Others



8. Processed Poultry and Meat Market - By End Use Industry (Market Size -$Million/$Billion)

8.1 Restaurants

8.2 Retail Markets

8.3 Food manufacturers

8.4 Others



9. Processed Poultry and Meat Market - By Geography (Market Size -$Million/$Billion)



10. Processed Poultry and Meat Market - Entropy



11. Processed Poultry and Meat Market Company Analysis

11.1 Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

11.2 Sanderson Farms Inc.

11.3 Marfrig Group

11.4 Tyson Foods Inc.

11.5 Vion Food Group

11.6 Cargill Inc.



