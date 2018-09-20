Global Promotion Event for Shandong Was Held at Blue Room of MFA

The State Councilor and the Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi stated in his address that Shandong province has bred the root and soul of Chinese civilization, and Confucianism established by Confucius has been nurturing the inner world of Chinese people for thousands of years. The concepts of "peaceful coexistence", such as "the pursuit of harmony", "harmony but not sameness", "associating with benevolent gentlemen and befriending good neighbors", have been instilled with new connotation of the times. Since the reform and opening up in the 1970s, Shandong has accelerated the development of emerging industries, and promoted the replacement of growth drivers and the transformation from the old to the new. By implementing the new theory of development, Shandong has made tremendous achievements on the new journey of high quality development.

Shandong Provincial Party Secretary Liu Jiayi said that Shandong has been firmly implementing the innovation-driven strategy, trying its best to achieve harmonious development by following a green development path, and forging a new highland for opening up to the whole world.

Governor of Shandong Province Gong Zheng presented new Shandong to the world with six key words of "power, charm, potential, beauty, civilization, and openness". He also invited friends from around the world to grasp new opportunities for development and jointly write a new chapter for cooperation with Shandong province.

SOURCE The Information Office of Shandong Provincial Government