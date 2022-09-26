Global Prop Trading Firm - The Trading Pit - Appoints Thomas Heyden as CEO of Its Liechtenstein Headquarters

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Heyden, an experienced futures trader and an award-winning asset manager (Deutscher Fondspreis 2009), to the position of CEO of The Trading Pit AG in Liechtenstein."

Vaduz, Liechtenstein - 15 Sep 2022

Christoph Radecker, the co-Founder of The Trading Pit (TTP)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Heyden will work closely with TTP's co-Founder Christoph Radecker and the active investors of the company. He will focus on building partnerships with fund management and securitization companies which form a critical part of TTP's business model. Mr Heyden will also focus on regulatory and legal aspects of the growing prop trading business on a global scale while supporting the development of TTP's international partnership network with a focus on Europe and Asia.

An Impressive Resume

Thomas Heyden

Prior to this appointment, Mr Heyden's experience in the sector has been extensive having launched and managed a wide range of investment funds and created investment certificates for banks and other companies. For the past 15 years he managed private asset management firm HS Financials providing him with experience in highly regulated environments. Mr Heyden began his career as a stockbroker and then moved into trading of EUREX products and financial engineering at international banks and investment houses. These included esteemed names such as Merck Finck Privatbankiers and SEB Invest. Prior to joining TTP, Mr Heyden operated his own asset management business where a substantial part of its alpha was generated using his self-developed trading models.

An Exciting Future Ahead

Thomas Heyden, CEO of TTP Liechtenstein, said: "I am very eager to join the leadership team of TTP. Coming from the asset management and trading industry, I understand how difficult it is to get to the highest ranks in the prop trading industry. Even if you're a talented trader, rarely will you have access to distribution networks to raise capital and in most cases, you are competing with big investment houses. Talented traders, in many cases, do not have access to sophisticated trading technology, or to a wide selection of asset classes. That's in addition to a community of talented traders which can fostering them to become better. At The Trading Pit cover all these needs and I'm confident we are just at the beginning of an exciting growth story."

Christoph Radecker, co-Founder of TTP said: "We are pleased to see Thomas joining The Trading Pit and bringing on board his vast experience in prop trading and asset management. TTP provides the ultimate solution for talented traders wanting to become professional asset managers. In fact, the solutions that we provide are something that Thomas himself was looking for throughout his trading career and never found! We are looking forward to working with Thomas and making a difference for traders around the world who deserve to be recognized and rewarded."

The Trading Pit's focus is on helping traders to develop their skills and to trade stocks, futures, forex, and cryptocurrencies. The firm's ability to support traders while taking care of the regulatory, structural and funding requirements are key, according to Mr Heyden: "With TTP, I want to implement the concept of nurturing talented traders to develop their skills. It is less about my personal achievement and more about supporting others."

About The Trading Pit

The Trading Pit is a Liechtenstein-based prop trading firm with global reach. TTP aims to set a new standard in prop trading by supporting its traders and partners in achieving financial freedom. TTP is the only prop firm with a true partnership agreement where the most successful traders can earn up to 80% of the profits on their trades.

Prop traders of TTP gain access to industry-leading tools and software and operate within its robust infrastructure and platforms. TTP aims to give traders the tools they need to succeed as their success is the success of TTP.

TTP operates with transparent and fair policies and offers regulatory and structural support to its prop traders. TTP has also created a network of experienced traders and a library of educational resources where new traders can learn and improve.

www.thetradingpit.com

