Global Property Guide Released its Latest Global Residential Markets Report

Ten of the fourteen Asia-Pacific housing markets included in this global survey showed stronger momentum in 2020 compared to a year earlier. House prices rose in eleven countries, with notable increases in New Zealand in Sri Lanka.

The biggest global y-o-y home price declines were in Makati CBD, Philippines (-16.11%), Egypt (-14.38%), Montenegro (-10.45%), Phnom Penh, Cambodia (-8.8%), and Qatar (-4.78), again using inflation-adjusted figures.

Transaction volumes are rising again, in some countries strongly. House prices have accelerated specially in developed countries, where mortgage finance is important.

For full analysis of global home prices please click here: https://gpg-production-cdn.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com/downloads/property_reports/GPG-PRESS-RELEASE-Q4-2020.pdf

