Global Propylene Glycol Industry
Aug 08, 2019, 13:47 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Propylene Glycol market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.2%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Petroleum, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Petroleum will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799443/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$66.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$188 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Petroleum will reach a market size of US$194.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$433.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adeka Corporation (Japan); Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA); Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China); Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan); BASF SE (Germany); Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc. (USA); DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC (USA); Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong); Golden Dyechem (India); Helm AG (Germany); Huntsman Corporation (USA); INEOS Group AG (Switzerland); LyondellBasell Industries NV (The Netherlands); Oleon NV (Belgium); Oxyde Belgium bvba (Belgium); Royal Dutch Shell PLC (The Netherlands); Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd (China); SKC Co., Ltd. (Korea); Temix International S.R.L. (Italy); Trinternational, Inc. (USA)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799443/?utm_source=PRN
PROPYLENE GLYCOL MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Propylene Glycol Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Bio-Based (Source) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Petroleum (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &
2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Propylene Glycol Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Propylene Glycol Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Petroleum (Source) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Petroleum (Source) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Petroleum (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Bio-Based (Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Bio-Based (Source) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Bio-Based (Source) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics (End-Use Industry)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics (End-Use Industry) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics (End-Use Industry)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global MARKET Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Propylene Glycol Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Bio-Based (Source) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Petroleum (Source) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Propylene Glycol Market in the United States by
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Propylene Glycol Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Propylene Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by
Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Propylene Glycol Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Propylene Glycol Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Propylene Glycol Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Propylene Glycol: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the
period 2018-2025
Table 35: Propylene Glycol Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Propylene
Glycol in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Propylene Glycol Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 39: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Propylene Glycol Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Propylene Glycol Market by Source: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Propylene Glycol in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Propylene Glycol Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Propylene Glycol Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Bio-Based (Source) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Petroleum (Source) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Propylene Glycol Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Propylene Glycol Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025
Table 50: Propylene Glycol Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Propylene Glycol Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 53: Propylene Glycol Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Propylene Glycol Market in France by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Propylene Glycol Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Propylene Glycol Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Propylene Glycol Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Propylene Glycol Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Propylene Glycol Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 66: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Propylene Glycol Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Propylene Glycol Market by Source: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Propylene Glycol in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Propylene Glycol Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Propylene Glycol: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for
the period 2018-2025
Table 74: Propylene Glycol Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis
by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Propylene Glycol in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Propylene Glycol Market in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 78: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by
Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Propylene Glycol Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Propylene Glycol Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Propylene Glycol Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Propylene Glycol Market in Russia by Source: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Propylene Glycol Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Propylene Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025
Table 92: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Propylene Glycol Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Propylene Glycol Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 95: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Propylene Glycol Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Propylene Glycol Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis
by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Propylene Glycol Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Propylene Glycol Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Propylene Glycol Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Propylene Glycol Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 111: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by
Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Propylene Glycol Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Propylene Glycol Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Propylene Glycol Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Propylene Glycol Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Propylene Glycol Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 120: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Propylene Glycol Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Propylene Glycol Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 123: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Propylene Glycol:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source
for the period 2018-2025
Table 125: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Share
Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Propylene Glycol in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018
to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 129: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Propylene Glycol Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Propylene Glycol in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Propylene Glycol Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025
Table 140: Propylene Glycol Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Propylene Glycol Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 143: Propylene Glycol Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Propylene Glycol Market in Brazil by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Propylene Glycol Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Propylene Glycol Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Propylene Glycol Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Propylene Glycol Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 156: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Propylene Glycol Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to
2025
Table 158: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Latin America by
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Propylene Glycol Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Propylene Glycol Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Propylene Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Propylene Glycol Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Historic Market by
Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Propylene Glycol Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Propylene Glycol Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Propylene Glycol: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the
period 2018-2025
Table 173: Propylene Glycol Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Propylene
Glycol in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Propylene Glycol Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 177: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025
Table 179: Propylene Glycol Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Propylene Glycol Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 182: Propylene Glycol Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Propylene Glycol Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Propylene Glycol Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Propylene Glycol in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Propylene Glycol Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Propylene Glycol Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Propylene Glycol Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Propylene Glycol Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 192: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Propylene Glycol Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Propylene Glycol Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 195: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Propylene Glycol Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Propylene Glycol Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 201: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Propylene Glycol Market in Africa by Source: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Propylene Glycol Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Propylene Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADEKA CORPORATION
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY
ARROW CHEMICAL GROUP CORP.
ASAHI GLASS
BASF SE
CHAOYANG CHEMICALS
DOWDUPONT
DUPONT TATE & LYLE BIO PRODUCTS
GOLDEN DYECHEM
GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP
HELM AG
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV
OLEON NV
OXYDE BELGIUM BVBA
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
SKC
SHANDONG DEPU CHEMICAL INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
TRINTERNATIONAL
TEMIX INTERNATIONAL S.R.L.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799443/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article