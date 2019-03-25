Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Markets 2019-2023: Present and Future Trends for Supply and Demand, Prices, and Downstream Industries
Mar 25, 2019, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Propylene Glycol (PG): 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world propylene glycol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for propylene glycol.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of propylene glycol
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
- Comprehensive data showing propylene glycol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on propylene glycol manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of propylene glycol in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Propylene glycol market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Reasons to Buy
- Your knowledge of propylene glycol market will become wider
- Analysis of the propylene glycol market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment
- You will boost - Your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into propylene glycol market
- Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated
- Propylene glycol market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: PROPYLENE GLYCOL PROPERTIES AND USES
2. PROPYLENE GLYCOL MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. PROPYLENE GLYCOL WORLD MARKET
3.1. World propylene glycol capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World propylene glycol production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Propylene glycol consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Propylene glycol global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Propylene glycol prices in the world market
4. PROPYLENE GLYCOL REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. Propylene glycol European market analysis
- Belgium
- France
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Romania
- Russia
- Spain
4.2. Propylene glycol Asia Pacific market analysis
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Thailand
4.3. Propylene glycol North American market analysis
- USA
4.4. Propylene glycol Latin American market analysis
- Brazil
- Mexico
5. PROPYLENE GLYCOL MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Propylene glycol capacity and production forecast up to 2023
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
5.2. Propylene glycol consumption forecast up to 2023
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Propylene glycol market prices forecast up to 2023
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE PROPYLENE GLYCOL MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. PROPYLENE GLYCOL FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. PROPYLENE GLYCOL END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/33q24n/global_propylene?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article