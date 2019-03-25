Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Markets 2019-2023: Present and Future Trends for Supply and Demand, Prices, and Downstream Industries

DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Propylene Glycol (PG): 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world propylene glycol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for propylene glycol.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of propylene glycol

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing propylene glycol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on propylene glycol manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of propylene glycol in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Propylene glycol market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: PROPYLENE GLYCOL PROPERTIES AND USES



2. PROPYLENE GLYCOL MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. PROPYLENE GLYCOL WORLD MARKET

3.1. World propylene glycol capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World propylene glycol production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Propylene glycol consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Propylene glycol global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Propylene glycol prices in the world market



4. PROPYLENE GLYCOL REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Propylene glycol European market analysis



Belgium

France

Germany

Netherlands

Romania

Russia

Spain

4.2. Propylene glycol Asia Pacific market analysis



Australia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

4.3. Propylene glycol North American market analysis

USA

4.4. Propylene glycol Latin American market analysis

Brazil

Mexico

5. PROPYLENE GLYCOL MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Propylene glycol capacity and production forecast up to 2023

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Propylene glycol consumption forecast up to 2023

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Propylene glycol market prices forecast up to 2023



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE PROPYLENE GLYCOL MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. PROPYLENE GLYCOL FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. PROPYLENE GLYCOL END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



