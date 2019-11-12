Global Propylene Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Propylene market worldwide is projected to grow by 31.4 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 3.8%. Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 88.8 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Polypropylene will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799443/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.1 Million Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 923 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polypropylene will reach a market size of 5.2 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 8.9 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BASF SE; BP Europa SE; China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC); China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); Dow Inc.; Exxon Mobil Corporation; LyondellBasell Industries NV; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Propylene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Propylene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Propylene Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Propylene Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Polypropylene (Derivative) World Market by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Polypropylene (Derivative) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Polypropylene (Derivative) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cumene (Derivative) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Cumene (Derivative) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Cumene (Derivative) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Acrylonitrile (Derivative) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Acrylonitrile (Derivative) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Acrylonitrile (Derivative) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Alcohols (Derivative) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Alcohols (Derivative) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Alcohols (Derivative) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Derivatives (Derivative) World Market by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Textiles (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Textiles (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Textiles (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Packaging (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Packaging (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Packaging (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Propylene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 34: United States Propylene Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Propylene Market in the United States by Derivative:

A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Propylene Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Propylene Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 39: Propylene Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Propylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Propylene Historic Market Review by

Derivative in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 42: Propylene Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Propylene Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Propylene Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Propylene Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Propylene: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Propylene Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Propylene Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Propylene

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Propylene Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 51: Propylene Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Propylene Market Growth Prospects in Metric

Tons by Derivative for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Propylene Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric

Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Propylene Market by Derivative: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Propylene in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Propylene Market Review in China in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Propylene Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Propylene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 58: European Propylene Market Demand Scenario in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Propylene Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Propylene Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Propylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018-2025

Table 62: Propylene Market in Europe in Metric Tons by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Propylene Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: Propylene Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Propylene Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Propylene Market in France by Derivative: Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: French Propylene Historic Market Scenario in Metric

Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Propylene Market Share Analysis by Derivative:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Propylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Propylene Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Propylene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Propylene Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: German Propylene Historic Market Analysis in Metric

Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Propylene Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: German Propylene Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Propylene Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Propylene Market Growth Prospects in Metric

Tons by Derivative for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Propylene Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric

Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Propylene Market by Derivative: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Propylene in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Propylene Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Propylene Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Propylene: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Propylene Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Propylene Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Propylene in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Propylene Market in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Propylene Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Propylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Propylene Historic Market Review by

Derivative in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 93: Propylene Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Derivative for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Spanish Propylene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Propylene Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Propylene Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Propylene Market Estimates and Projections in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Propylene Market in Russia by Derivative: A Historic

Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Propylene Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Propylene Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 102: Propylene Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Propylene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018-2025

Table 104: Propylene Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Propylene Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Propylene Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Propylene Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Propylene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Propylene Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Propylene Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Propylene Market in Asia-Pacific by Derivative:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Propylene Historic Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Propylene Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Propylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Propylene Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Propylene Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Propylene Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Propylene Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Propylene Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Propylene Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Propylene Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Indian Propylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Propylene Historic Market Review by

Derivative in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 126: Propylene Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Indian Propylene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Propylene Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Propylene Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Propylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Propylene Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 132: Propylene Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Propylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Propylene Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Propylene Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Propylene: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Propylene Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Propylene Market Share Analysis

by Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Propylene in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Propylene Market in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Propylene Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Propylene Market Trends by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2018-2025

Table 143: Propylene Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Propylene Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Propylene Market Growth Prospects in

Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Propylene Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Propylene Market by Derivative:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Propylene in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Propylene Market Review in Latin America in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Propylene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018-2025

Table 152: Propylene Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Argentinean Propylene Addressable Market Opportunity

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Propylene Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Propylene Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Propylene Market in Brazil by Derivative: Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Propylene Historic Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Propylene Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Propylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Propylene Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Propylene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Propylene Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Propylene Historic Market Analysis in Metric

Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Propylene Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Propylene Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Propylene Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Propylene Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Propylene Market in Rest of Latin America by

Derivative: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Propylene Market Share

Breakdown by Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Propylene Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Propylene Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 174: Propylene Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Propylene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Propylene Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Propylene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Propylene Historic Market by

Derivative in Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 180: Propylene Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 181: The Middle East Propylene Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Propylene Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Propylene Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Propylene: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: Propylene Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Propylene Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Propylene

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Propylene Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 189: Propylene Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Propylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018-2025

Table 191: Propylene Market in Israel in Metric Tons by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Propylene Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 194: Propylene Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Propylene Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Propylene Market Growth Prospects in

Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Propylene Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Propylene Market by Derivative:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Propylene in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Propylene Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Propylene Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Propylene Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 204: Propylene Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Propylene Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Propylene Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Propylene Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Propylene Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Propylene Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Propylene Market Share Breakdown

by Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Propylene Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Propylene Market in Retrospect

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Propylene Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 214: African Propylene Market Estimates and Projections

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Propylene Market in Africa by Derivative: A Historic

Review in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Propylene Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Propylene Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 219: Propylene Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION



BP EUROPA SE

CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

BASF SE

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

DOW INC.

EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV

SABIC (SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION)

V. CURATED RESEARCH

