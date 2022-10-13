Global Prosthetics Market Report 2022: Increasing Use of Myoelectric Prosthetics Presents Avenues for Further Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prosthetics Market: Analysis By Technology Type, By User Type, By Region, Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prosthetics market was valued at US$2.05 billion in 2021, and is expected to be worth US$2.89 billion in 2027. Prosthetics refer to the use of artificial limbs, also known as prostheses for enhancing the function and lifestyle of individuals with limb loss. Prosthetic implant is an artificial device that is used to replace a missing body part, which is lost due to any trauma, disease, accident or a condition present at birth. People can lose all or multiple parts of an arm or leg for various reasons like circulation problems from atherosclerosis or diabetes; traumatic injuries, including traffic accidents or military combat; cancer; and birth defects. Prostheses are intended to restore the normal functions of the missing body part.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology Type: The report identifies three segments on the basis of technology type: Electric Powered Technology, Hybrid Prosthetics and Conventional Technology. Electric powered technology segment dominated the market in 2021 with a share of around 67%. Electric prostheses, also known as myoelectric prostheses, are controlled by electrical signals generated by the body's muscles. During the historical years, growth in the global electric powered technology prosthesis was driven by increased cases of traffic accidents causing severe injuries. Therefore, demand for electric powered prostheses increased as they provide a natural appearance in the form of artificial limb. Moreover, undertaking of various technological advancements in electric prosthesis would support market growth during the forecasted years.

By User Type: The report identifies four segments on the basis of user type: Prosthetic Clinics, Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers and Others. Among the user type, hospital segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of around 7% during the forescatsed period. Growing incidences of medical ailments such as diabetes which leads to several problems in lower part of the human body, and other ankle & feet related disorders require surgical interventions, which have supported the growth of the segment throughout the years. And, the rising incorporation of digitalization and newer product launches are expected to propel the growth of the market in coming years.

By Region: In the report, the global prosthetics market is divided into four regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and ROW. North America dominated the prosthetics market, accounting for more than 55% of revenue in 2021. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and rising consumer disposable income have all contributed to the region's phenomenal growth over the years. Moreover, factors such as increasing prevalence of orthopedic injuries, growing incidences of trauma cases, increase in sports related injuries and rise in obesity leading to diabetes also aided the market rowth in the region.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

Rapid Urbanization

Surging Geriatric Population

Rising Incidence of Road Injuries

Growing Prevalence of Bone Cancer

3D Printed Prosthetics

Increasing Use of Robotics Prosthesis

Challenges

Potential of Low Cost and Limited Function Prostheses

Barriers to Entry

Market Trends

Use of Artificial Intelligence in Robotic Prosthetics

Escalating Healthcare Spending

Surge in Middle Class Population

Increasing Use of Myoelectric Prosthetics

The key players in the global prosthetics market are:

Ossur HF

Straumann Holdings AG

Hanger, Inc.

Blatchford

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

WillowWood

Fillauer Companies, Inc.

Proteor Group

Streifeneder

Trulife

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

ProtUnix

Daw Industries

