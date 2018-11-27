Global Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2018-2022

About this market
The demand and preference for smart products is increasing around the world due to rise in the consumer awareness and advancements in smart technology. This is encouraging manufacturers of helmets to incorporate wireless technology in their products. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the protective motorbike riding gear market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2022.

Market overview
Product line extension and product innovation leading to product premiumization
The demand for innovative products that offer efficient use features and high safety is increasing. In addition, market players are experiencing high competition due to the rising preference for protective motorbike riding gear that are designed with multiple add-on features. As a result, vendors are engaging in constant R&D activities to meet this growing demand.
Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials
Raw materials are used to manufacture protective motorbike riding gear such as knee guard, boots, suit, helmet, and elbow guard. The fluctuations in the price of raw materials will adversely impact the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the protective motorbike riding gear market during 2018-2022, view our report.

Completive landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of many companies. Factors such as the demand and preference for smart products and product line extension and product innovation leading to product premiumization, will provide considerable growth opportunities to protective motorbike riding gear market manufacturers. Alpinestars, Arai Helmet, Dainese, FLY Racing, Fox Head, LeMans Corporation, Motorsport Aftermarket Group, and Schuberth are some of the major companies covered in this report.

