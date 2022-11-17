Global Protein Expression Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2028 at a 10.% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Protein Expression Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by System, Product, Application, End-user, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Protein Expression Market size is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

According to the functional requirements in the cell, proteins are generated and controlled. DNA contains the instructions for proteins, which are then decoded by tightly controlled transcriptional mechanisms to make messenger RNA (mRNA). A protein is then produced after an mRNA's message has been translated. The translation is the process of making protein based on a sequence dictated by mRNA, while transcription is the process of moving information from DNA to mRNA.

Transcription and translation happen simultaneously in prokaryotes. Even before a full mRNA transcript is entirely produced, mRNA translation begins. Coupled translation and transcription refer to the simultaneous translation and transcription of a gene. In eukaryotes, the steps are spatially distinct and take place in a particular order, with protein synthesis, or translation taking place in the cytoplasm and transcription taking place in the nucleus.

Protein expression systems, commonly referred to as production systems, are employed in the biotechnology, medical, and life sciences fields. Particularly reverse transcriptase for RNA analysis, DNA polymerase for PCR, and restriction endonucleases for cloning. These are also implemented to make proteins that are scanned in drug development as biological targets or as potential drugs themselves.

Market Growth Factors

Widespread Application Of Protein Expression In Biologics

Biologics have been essential in the process of treating a variety of medical conditions. The success of Humira, a medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, has inspired numerous pharmaceutical companies to continue developing biologic medicines. The probability that biologicals will be produced utilizing protein expression systems is increased by the rising demand for them. Concurrent bioprocessing has also become a cutting-edge method that has been applied to the production of therapeutic proteins as well as the creation of upstream and downstream processes. As a result of the growing use of genetic engineering and biotechnology in the pharmaceutical business and in the field of medicine, the protein expression market is currently very lucrative.

Development Of Cell Free Techniques For Protein Expression

Due to consumer acceptance, cell-free protein expression is carried out without the use of living cells. Compared to other protein expression methods, this technology has a number of advantages, and as a result, it is frequently employed. Cell-free expression usage is expanding as a result of the benefits of cell-free protein approaches, such as improved speed, the capacity to express hazardous proteins, and the simplicity of amino acids from selective labeling, among others. Therefore, the novel technique can accelerate the development of the cell-free expression industry, which is expected to expand the protein expression market.

Market Restraining Factors

High Cost Of Cell Free Protein Expression Techniques

The increase in infectious diseases necessitates the availability of excellent diagnostic and therapeutic alternatives like CFPE. For instance, by adding water, CFPE-based systems can be activated more quickly. The mobile diagnosis of communicable diseases is made easier by this capability. The use of CFPS in therapy and diagnosis may increase as infectious diseases become more prevalent. Though this technique is garnering major attention from many institutes, not many are interested in producing them because of some underlying factors. As a result, the cost of producing CFPE on a big scale makes it risky for the expansion of the protein expression market.

