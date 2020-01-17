Global Protein Hydrolysates Market Study & Forecast to 2027 - Growing Demand for Plant- & Animal-based Protein Hydrolysates in the Sports Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Hydrolysates - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Protein Hydrolysates Market accounted for $586 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,359.31 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.



The growing demand for plant-based and animal-based protein hydrolysates in the sports industry and high usage of protein in infant nutrition are the boosting elements for the market. Whereas, the huge cost of R&D, and low popularity in developing countries owing to the high production cost is restraining the market growth.



Based on the application, the infant nutrition segment has a growing prominence in the near future on an account of the need for protein in building and proper development of infant tissues.



By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the changing lifestyle along with rising awareness about the usage of protein hydrolysates in most of the cities in the U.S. and Canada.



Some of the key players in Global Protein Hydrolysates market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Kerry Group PLC, Glanbia PLC, Frieslandcampina, Hilmar Ingredients, Arla Foods, Amco Proteins, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette, Danone Nutricia, AGROPUR US, Agrilife, Kemin Industries, Inc, Akola Chemicals India Limited, Brisk Bioscience, Carbery Group Ltd., Ingredia S.A.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Animal Protein Hydrolysates

5.3 Meat

5.3.1 Swine

5.3.2 Bovine

5.3.3 Poultry

5.4 Egg Protein Hydrolysates

5.5 Yeast Protein Hydrolysates

5.6 Marine Protein Hydrolysates

5.6.1 Fish

5.6.1.1 Salmon

5.6.1.2 Tuna

5.6.1.3 Cod

5.6.1.4 Other Fishes

5.6.2 Algae

5.7 Milk Protein Hydrolysates

5.7.1 Casein

5.7.2 Whey

5.8 Plant Protein Hydrolysates

5.8.1 Wheat

5.8.2 Soy

5.3.3 Other Plant Protein Hydrolysates

5.3.3.1 Rice

5.3.3.2 Canola

5.3.3.3 Pea

5.3.3.4 Potato

5.9 Silk Protein Hydrolysate



6 Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Plants

6.3 Animals

6.4 Microbial



7 Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Powder Form

7.3 Liquid Form



8 Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Enzymatic Hydrolysis

8.3 Acid & Alkaline Hydrolysis



9 Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Medical Nutrition

9.3 Infant Nutrition

9.4 Animal Feeds & Nutrition

9.5 Weight Management

9.6 Sports Nutrition

9.7 Cell Nutrition

9.8 Dietary Supplements

9.9 Nutraceuticals

9.10 Food & Beverages

9.11 Cosmetics & Personal Care

9.12 Pharmaceutical

9.13 Protease Application

9.14 Clinical Nutrition



10 Global Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

12.2 Tate & Lyle PLC

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

12.4 Kerry Group PLC

12.5 Glanbia PLC

12.6 Frieslandcampina

12.7 Hilmar Ingredients

12.8 Arla Foods

12.9 Amco Proteins

12.10 Archer Daniels Midland Company

12.11 Roquette

12.12 Danone Nutricia

12.13 AGROPUR US

12.14 Agrilife

12.15 Kemin Industries Inc.

12.16 Akola Chemicals India Limited

12.17 Brisk Bioscience

12.18 Carbery Group Ltd.

12.19 Ingredia S.A.



