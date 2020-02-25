Global Protein Ingredients Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Protein Ingredients market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%. Egg, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26.2 Billion by the year 2025, Egg will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478474/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$728.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$608.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Egg will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A&B Ingredients Inc.

Agropur MSI, LLC

AMCO Proteins Company

Amway Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Bunge Limited

Cargill Incorporated

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Rousselot B.V.

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Gelita AG

Glanbia Plc

Hilmar Ingredients

Kerry Group plc

Kewpie Corporation

Lactalis Ingredients

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Roquette Frères SA

Sterling Biotech Limited

Tessenderlo Group NV

The Scoular Company

Weishardt Holding SA









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478474/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Global Craving for High Protein Diets Spearhead Demand for

Protein Ingredients

Protein Continues to Remain a Highly Dynamic Category in the

Global Nutrients Market

High Nutritional Value & Functional Advantages of Protein

Ingredients Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Food & Beverage Industry Dominates Demand for Protein Ingredients

Growing Demand for Protein Sources for Meeting Varying Protein

Needs of the Ever-Increasing Global Population: Foundation for

Market Growth

Robust Demand for Protein Shifts Focus on Diversified Protein

Sources for Equilibrium

The Protein-Challenge-2040 to Transform Protein Production

Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets Dominate Sales, while Developing Countries

Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Protein Ingredients Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



A&B Ingredients Inc. (USA)

Agridient Inc. (USA)

Agropur MSI, LLC (USA)

Davisco Foods International, Inc. (USA)

AMCO Proteins Company (USA)

Amway Corporation (USA)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark)

Armor Proteines S.A.S. (France)

Axiom Foods, Inc. (USA)

Bunge Limited (USA)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada)

Cargill Incorporated (USA)

CropEnergies AG (Germany)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (USA)

Rousselot B.V. (The Netherlands)

Sonac (The Netherlands)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited (New Zealand)

Gelita AG (Germany)

Glanbia Plc (Ireland)

Hilmar Ingredients (USA)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Kewpie Corporation (Japan)

Lactalis Ingredients (France)

Manildra Group USA (USA)

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (USA)

MGPI Processing, Inc. (USA)

Michael Foods, Inc. (USA)

Omega Protein Corporation (USA)

Roquette Frères SA (France)

Sterling Biotech Limited (India)

Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium)

PB Gelatins GmbH (Belgium)

The Scoular Company (USA)

Weishardt Holding SA (France)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to

Consume Adequate Proteins Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for

Protein Ingredients

Adequate Intake of Protein Essential in Combating Chronic Diseases

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The Most Important

Opportunity Indicator

Despite Sustainability Issues, Animal Protein Ingredients

Continue to Dominate by a Wide Margin

Animal-based Proteins Find Widespread Use in Baked Foods

Animal Protein Market Demands Innovative Technologies for

Efficiency Gains

Changing Strategies

Generational Change and Regulatory Landscape

Strong Demand from Developing Nations Drive Dominance of Egg

Proteins Market

Highly Developed Milk Industry and Myriad Food Applications

Drive Demand for Dairy Ingredients

Food and Beverage Applications Drive Growth in Demand for Dairy

Ingredients

Milk Protein Hydrolysates (MPH), Milk Protein Isolates (MPI)

and Milk Protein Concentrates (MPC) Provide Competitive

Advantage

Whey Protein Ingredients: The Most Sought After Ingredient in

Functional Foods and Sports Nutrition Products

Gelatin: An Omnipresent Ingredient in Dietary Supplements and

Functional Foods & Beverages

Beverage Producers Focus on Collagen-based Products

Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All

Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant

Protein Ingredients

Sustainability and Other Benefits Drive Greater Adoption of

Plant Proteins

Plant Proteins Continue to Gain Share from Animal Proteins

Soy Proteins Dominate Plant Protein Ingredients Market

Pea Protein Gradually Gains Prominence over Soy Protein

Canola Protein Market: Commercialization Efforts in Full Swing

Canola Meal Proteins: Research Opens Up New Opportunities

Rice Proteins Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Various Protein

Ingredients

Sprouted Rice Protein: A Major Competitor to Whey Proteins

Wheat Proteins: Rising Demand for Nutrition-Rich Products Aids

Growth

Cereals Continues to be the Primary Form of Protein Intake in

Developing Countries

Microalgae: The Next Big Thing in Vegetarian Protein Sources

Preference for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for

Market Demand

Functional Dairy Products: Most Innovative Functional Food

Category

Demand for Fortified Products beyond Traditional Customers

Spurs Demand

Increasing Popularity of Soybean Functional Foods

Protein: Most Important Ingredient in Functional Snacks

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging

Benefits Drive Demand for Protein-Based Sports Nutrition

Products

Ingredient Finds Acceptance in Sport Nutrition Products

Alternative Proteins and Meat Substitutes Garner Significant

Attention

Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future

Food Demand

Opposition from Animal Right Groups Propel Development of

Alternative Protein Sources

Infant Formula: Protein Ingredients Essential to Improve

Nutritional Content

Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity

High-Value Ingredients: A Huge Untapped Opportunity

Bright Outlook Projected for Protein-Fortified Supplements

Focus on Affordable, Eco-Friendly, and Healthy Proteins Drive

Innovations in Protein Ingredients

Innovative Plant-Derived Collagen Boosters Witness Increasing

Popularity

Protein Emerges as Strong Influencer in Ready-to-Drink Space

Recent Plant Protein Innovations

Vegan Protein Revolutionize Food Industry

Lentein Offers Innovative Plant-based Protein for Food &

Beverage Industry

Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Protein Ingredient?s

Satiety Features

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on

Weight Management

Economic Development

Rapid Urbanization

Growing Elderly Population

Favorable Demographic and Economic Megatrends to Positively

Influence Protein Ingredients Market

Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market Offer Huge Untapped

Market Growth Potential

Expanding Middle Class Population

Advanced Processing Techniques Results in Highly Functional

RuBisCo

US ARS Announces Development of Gluten Free Wholegrain Rice

Bread Mix

Raman Spectroscopic Technique Characterizes Milk Proteins

Technology to Modify Functionality of Proteins

New Technology for Replacing Bovine Products from Jintan

Kathabar Absorption Dehumidifier Provides Germ-Free Environment

Fish Proteins in Sperm Preservation

Neo Technology MicroLactin? Beefs Up

Anti-inflammatory Response of Body

Novel Soluble Milk Protein Concentrate

Blend of Dairy-Soy Protein Enhances Muscle Mass

Continuous Rise in Meat Production Drive Robust Demand for Feed

Protein Ingredients





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Protein Ingredients Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Protein Ingredients Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Protein Ingredients Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Egg (Source) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Egg (Source) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Egg (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Dairy (Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Dairy (Source) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Dairy (Source) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Soy (Source) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Soy (Source) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Soy (Source) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Gluten (Source) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Gluten (Source) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Gluten (Source) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Sources (Source) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Sources (Source) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Sources (Source) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Isolates (Form) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Isolates (Form) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Isolates (Form) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Concentrates (Form) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Concentrates (Form) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Concentrates (Form) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Forms (Form) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Forms (Form) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Forms (Form) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Food & Beverage (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Food & Beverage (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Food & Beverage (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Infant Formula (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Infant Formula (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Infant Formula (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Personal Care (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Personal Care (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Personal Care (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Animal Feed (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 38: Animal Feed (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Animal Feed (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Protein Ingredients Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Protein Ingredients Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Protein Ingredients Market in the United States by

Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Protein Ingredients Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Protein Ingredients Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Protein Ingredients Market in the United States by

Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Protein Ingredients Market Share

Breakdown by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Protein Ingredients Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Protein Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Protein Ingredients Historic Market Review

by Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Protein Ingredients Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Protein Ingredients Historic Market Review

by Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Protein Ingredients Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Protein Ingredients Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Protein Ingredients Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 57: Canadian Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for Protein Ingredients: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Protein Ingredients Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Market for Protein Ingredients: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Protein Ingredients Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by

Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Protein

Ingredients in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Japanese Protein Ingredients Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Protein Ingredients Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Protein Ingredients Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Protein Ingredients Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Protein Ingredients Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Protein Ingredients Market by Form:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Demand for Protein Ingredients in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Protein Ingredients Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Protein Ingredients Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: European Protein Ingredients Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 77: Protein Ingredients Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Protein Ingredients Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 80: Protein Ingredients Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2018-2025

Table 83: Protein Ingredients Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown

by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Protein Ingredients Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Protein Ingredients Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: European Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 88: Protein Ingredients Market in France by Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: French Protein Ingredients Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Protein Ingredients Market in France by Form:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: French Protein Ingredients Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by

Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Protein Ingredients Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: French Protein Ingredients Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 97: Protein Ingredients Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 99: German Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Protein Ingredients Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 102: German Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown by

Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Protein Ingredients Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Protein Ingredients Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Protein Ingredients Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 106: Italian Protein Ingredients Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Protein Ingredients Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian Protein Ingredients Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Protein Ingredients Market by Form:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Italian Demand for Protein Ingredients in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Protein Ingredients Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Protein Ingredients:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Protein Ingredients Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Protein Ingredients Market Share

Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Protein Ingredients:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Protein Ingredients Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period

2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Protein Ingredients Market Share

Analysis by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Protein Ingredients in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: United Kingdom Protein Ingredients Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Protein Ingredients Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 124: Spanish Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Spanish Protein Ingredients Historic Market Review

by Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Protein Ingredients Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Spanish Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Spanish Protein Ingredients Historic Market Review

by Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Protein Ingredients Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Spanish Protein Ingredients Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Protein Ingredients Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 132: Spanish Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 133: Russian Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Protein Ingredients Market in Russia by Source:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Russian Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Russian Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Protein Ingredients Market in Russia by Form:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown

by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Protein Ingredients Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Protein Ingredients Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 141: Protein Ingredients Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 142: Rest of Europe Protein Ingredients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 143: Protein Ingredients Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Protein Ingredients Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Protein Ingredients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2018-2025

Table 146: Protein Ingredients Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Protein Ingredients Market Share

Breakdown by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Protein Ingredients Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Protein Ingredients Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Protein Ingredients Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Asia-Pacific Protein Ingredients Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 152: Protein Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Protein Ingredients Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Protein Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific by

Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Protein Ingredients Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Protein Ingredients Market Share

Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Protein Ingredients Market in Asia-Pacific by Form:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Protein Ingredients Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Protein Ingredients Market Share

Analysis by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Protein Ingredients Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Protein Ingredients Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Protein Ingredients Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 163: Protein Ingredients Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Protein Ingredients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 165: Australian Protein Ingredients Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Protein Ingredients Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Protein Ingredients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Protein Ingredients Market Share

Breakdown by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Protein Ingredients Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Protein Ingredients Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 171: Protein Ingredients Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 172: Indian Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Indian Protein Ingredients Historic Market Review by

Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Protein Ingredients Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: Indian Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Indian Protein Ingredients Historic Market Review by

Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Protein Ingredients Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: Indian Protein Ingredients Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Protein Ingredients Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 180: Indian Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 181: Protein Ingredients Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Protein Ingredients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 183: Protein Ingredients Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Protein Ingredients Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Protein Ingredients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 186: Protein Ingredients Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Protein Ingredients Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Protein Ingredients Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Protein Ingredients Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Protein Ingredients:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Protein Ingredients Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Protein Ingredients Market

Share Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Protein Ingredients:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Protein Ingredients Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Protein Ingredients Market

Share Analysis by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Protein Ingredients in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Protein Ingredients Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Protein Ingredients Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 199: Latin American Protein Ingredients Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 200: Protein Ingredients Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Protein Ingredients Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Latin American Protein Ingredients Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Protein Ingredients Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Protein Ingredients Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Protein Ingredients Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Protein Ingredients Market by Form:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 208: Latin American Demand for Protein Ingredients in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Protein Ingredients Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Protein Ingredients Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 211: Argentinean Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 212: Protein Ingredients Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Protein Ingredients Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Argentinean Protein Ingredients Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2018-2025

Table 215: Protein Ingredients Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Protein Ingredients Market Share

Breakdown by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Argentinean Protein Ingredients Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 218: Protein Ingredients Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Protein Ingredients Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 220: Protein Ingredients Market in Brazil by Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Protein Ingredients Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Protein Ingredients Market in Brazil by Form:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Protein Ingredients Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Form: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis

by Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Protein Ingredients Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Protein Ingredients Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Protein Ingredients Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 229: Protein Ingredients Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2018-2025



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478474/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

