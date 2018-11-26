Global Protein Sequencing Market to 2023: Technological Advancements for the Identification of Isobaric Residues in Protein Sequences

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global protein sequencing market is projected to reach USD 1,088 million by 2023 from USD 925 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Factors such as financial support from government and private bodies for proteomic research, advancements in clinical mass spectrometry and analytical techniques, and significant adoption of target-based drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, high infrastructure costs are expected to restrain the growth of the protein sequencing market in the forecast period.

Mass spectrometry technology segment to dominate the protein sequencing market in 2018



By technology, the protein sequencing market is segmented into mass spectrometry and Edman degradation. The mass spectrometry segment is expected to command the largest share of the protein sequencing market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of mass spectrometry, such as high-throughput sequencing capabilities, cost efficiency, and identification of blocked or modified proteins. Market growth can also be attributed to the increasing focus of market players on launching technologically advanced mass spectrometry instruments and the increasing applications of mass spectrometry in proteomics research.



Academic institutes and research centers to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023



On the basis of end user, the protein sequencing market is segmented into academic institutes & research centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. Academic institutes & research centers are estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the increase in funding for proteomic research by public and private institutes.



The protein sequencing market in the APAC is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The protein sequencing market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Factors such the availability of government funding for life science research, advanced sequencing infrastructure in research organizations, and the presence of a large number of protein sequencing service providers in the region are driving the growth of the protein sequencing market in the APAC region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.1.1 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Revenue-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 End-User-Based Market Estimation

2.2.3 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Protein Sequencing Market Overview

4.2 Protein Sequencing Market, By Product & Service (2018 vs 2023)

4.3 Protein Sequencing Market, By Technology, 2018 vs 2023

4.4 Protein Sequencing Market, By Application, 2018 vs 2023

4.5 Protein Sequencing Market, By End User, 2018 vs 2023



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Target-Based Drug Development By Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.2.1.2 Advancements in Clinical Mass Spectrometry and Analytical Techniques

5.2.1.3 Increasing Public-Private Financial Support for Proteomic Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Infrastructure Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements for the Identification of Isobaric Residues in Protein Sequences

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Preparation of Pure Protein Samples

5.2.4.2 Need for Skilled Researchers and Laboratory Professionals



6 Protein Sequencing Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sample Preparation Products & Services

6.2.1 Growing Need for Standardized Sample Preparation Solutions is A Major Driver for the Sample Preparation Products & Services Market

6.3 Protein Sequencing Products

6.3.1 Reagents & Consumables

6.3.1.1 Growing Number of Sequencing Procedures to Drive the Demand for Protein Sequencing Reagents & Consumables

6.3.2 Instruments

6.3.2.1 Mass Spectrometry Instruments

6.3.2.1.1 Technological Advancements to Drive the Adoption of Mass Spectrometry Instruments

6.3.2.2 Edman Degradation Sequencers

6.3.2.2.1 High Accuracy of Edman Degradation Method to Drive the Adoption of These Products

6.3.3 Analysis Products/Software

6.3.3.1 Protein Sequencing Analysis Products/Software to Witness the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

6.4 Protein Sequencing Services

6.4.1 Protein Sequencing Services to Register the Highest Growth Between 2018 & 2023



7 Protein Sequencing Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mass Spectrometry

7.2.1 High-Throughput Sequencing Capabilities and Cost Efficiency to Drive the Adoption of Mass Spectrometry Protein Sequencing

7.3 Edman Degradation

7.3.1 High Accuracy of the Edman Degradation Method is the Key Factor Driving Its Adoption in the Market



8 Protein Sequencing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Biotherapeutics

8.2.1 Biotherapeutics Segment to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

8.3 Genetic Engineering

8.3.1 Large Number of Research Projects Focused on Genetically Modified Organisms & Technological AdvancementsKey Factors Driving Market Growth

8.4 Other Applications



9 Protein Sequencing Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Academic Institutes & Research Centers

9.2.1 Academic Institutes & Research Centers to Account for the Largest Share of the Market Owing to the Increasing Funding for Proteomics Research

9.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.3.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure of Major Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Other End Users



10 Protein Sequencing Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Launch of Advanced Protein Sequencing Products & the Strong Presence of Leading Players are Driving the Growth of the Protein Sequencing Market in the Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Financial Support From Government and Private Organizations for R&D in the Proteomics FieldMajor Factor Supporting Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Favorable Funding Scenario for Life Science Research to Drive the Growth of the Protein Sequencing Market in Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Rising Demand for Biotherapeutics and Biotechnology in the Country to Drive the Adoption of Protein Sequencing

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Presence of A Large Life Sciences Industry and the Continued Growth of the Biopharmaceuticals Sector are the Major Factors Driving Market Growth

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China to Register the Highest Growth in the Asia Pacific Protein Sequencing Market During the Forecast Period

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Strong Life Sciences R&D Infrastructure and A Favorable Government Funding Scenario are Key Factors Driving Market Growth

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Implementation of Favorable Government Initiatives to Support Life Sciences Research to Support the Growth of the Protein Sequencing Market in India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches and Services

11.3.2 Partnerships

11.3.3 Acquisitions

11.3.4 Expansions



12 Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bioinformatics Solutions

Charles River Laboratories

Proteome Factory

Rapid Novor Inc.

Selvita

SGS

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

