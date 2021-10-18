Global Protein Therapeutics Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein therapeutics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Protein therapeutics refers to artificially synthesized protein-based medicines. They are fast-acting, potent medicines that deliver small protein molecules to the body in a specific amount. They usually consist of recombinant forms of naturally occurring proteins, such as monoclonal antibodies, insulin, fusion proteins, erythropoietin, interferon, human growth hormones (HGH) and follicle-stimulating hormones. They aid in treating chronic medical ailments, such as cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative disorders and immunological, hematological, hormonal and genetic disorders. Various combination therapy drugs are also used with protein therapeutics that can be inhaled, injected or orally administered.



The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the protein therapeutics market. In line with this, the rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of protein therapeutics, such as minimal risks of side effects and high efficiency, are contributing to the market growth. Monoclonal antibodies are being widely researched and used for the treatment of various viral and bacterial diseases and pharmaceutical companies are using protein therapeutics for drug discovery and development. The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is further providing growth opportunities to market players. For instance, Molecular Partners AG, a Switzerland-based clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a new class of protein therapeutics, called DARPin, to inhibit the proliferation of the virus.



The development of novel recombinant proteins, peptides, antibody-based drugs and plasma proteins is acting as other-growth inducing factors. These protein therapeutics are extensively used in replacement therapies to treat genetic and autoimmune disorders, such as dysfibrinogenemia, afibrinogenemia, and hypofibrinogenemia. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of protein engineering, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Abbvie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Biogen Inc., Csl Behring L.L.C. (CSL Limited), Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Holdings A/S) and Pfizer Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global protein therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global protein therapeutics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the therapy area?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global protein therapeutics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Protein Therapeutics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Human Insulin

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Erythropoietin

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Clotting Factors

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Fusion Protein

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Therapy Area

7.1 Metabolic Disorders

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Immunological Disorders

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Hematological Disorders

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Cancer

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Hormonal Disorders

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Genetic Disorders

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Function

8.1 Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Special Targeting Activity

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Vaccines

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Protein Diagnostics

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Amgen Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Abbott Laboratories

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Abbvie Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Baxter International Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Biogen Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Csl Behring L.L.C. (CSL Limited)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Eli Lilly and Company

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Johnson & Johnson

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Merck & Co. Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Holdings A/S)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Pfizer Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ix2s58

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

